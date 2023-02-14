Jumbo Package: Nick Saban officially introduces new hires

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Not much going on today, but Nick Saban did officially announce his new hires yesterday.

“We are excited to bring in such a gifted group of coaches to develop our players both on and off the field,” Saban said in a statement. “Kevin, Tommy and Austin have a great mix of energy, enthusiasm and experience that will be a tremendous asset to our program. They are all excellent teachers of the game and fantastic recruiters who bring a wealth of experience and resources to our staff.”

Plenty has been said about Steele and Rees, but Armstrong sounds like a dude who wants to be around a while.

Armstrong comes to Alabama after two years as the youngest coordinator in the FBS at Southern Miss. Before that, he was an inside linebackers coach under Billy Napier at Louisiana in 2020 and a defensive quality control coach under Kirby Smart at Georgia in 2019. “Growing up in West Alabama the opportunity to coach at The University of Alabama is a dream come true,” Armstrong said in the news release. “I have admired what Coach Saban has built in Tuscaloosa and the long history of tradition and success this program has enjoyed. I am excited to get to work as we continue the legacy of success that is synonymous with Alabama football.”

Austin is known as one of the brightest young defensive minds in the business. Hopefully he can build a long career in Tuscaloosa.

We rich, y’all.

Related How Alabama football money machine compares to SEC rivals

After reviewing financial documents filed to the NCAA from 11 of the 13 public SEC schools, Alabama’s total income topped the league. It reported $214.4 million in revenue for the fiscal year that covered July 2021-June 2022. Georgia was the only other north of $200 million at $203.0 million. Expanding outside the league, only Ohio State’s $251.6 million in revenue topped Alabama’s with a few more heavyweights still to report. Texas and Michigan outpaced Alabama in the last pre-pandemic revenue rankings compiled by USA Today. Alabama pulled in $189.3 million in the fiscal year that covered 2019-20 academic calendar — well below last year’s $214.4 million.

Insert preferred take on skewed societal priorities here.

The aura of Nick Saban is rarely lost on high school prospects.

Q: Did you talk with coach Nick Saban? A: Yeah, he was the person who offered me. He’s a great guy. He’s as scary as he looks on TV. You know, the fact that he believes in me is really nice. Q: What did he say about your game? A: He just listed off a lot of things like good hands, great speed, balance, body control, just like the super, super little things that only a coach like that would get.

Last, Christopher Walsh notes that Nate Oats doesn’t have to look far for advice on how to keep players grounded while ranked atop the polls.

“It’s nice to be [No.] 1,″ Oats said. “It really doesn’t mean anything, though. It doesn’t help you win an SEC championship. It’s recognition, that’s it. “Coach Saban says it’s rat poison. We’ve got to keep our guys locked in.” He gets it, in part due to Saban, but his players don’t yet. There’s no way that they could. But this week the coach needs only to remind his players of one thing, the next game will be played on the same campus where football lost it’s No. 1 status this past season, and never got it back: No. 10 Tennessee.

We can’t let the critters have that satisfaction, Nate.

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.