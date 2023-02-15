An updated version of the Alabama football roster was posted on the rolltide.com home site late Tuesday.
NEWBIES
Official heights and weights have been recorded for the new additions. The freshmen, two juco signees, and the two transfers have not been assigned jersey numbers as of yet.
|Cole Adams
|WR
|5-10
|180
|Fr.
|Owasso, Okla. / Owasso
|Olaus Alinen
|OL
|6-6
|315
|Fr.
|Pori, Finland / The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.)
|Caleb Downs
|DB
|6-1
|195
|Fr.
|Hoschton, Ga. / Mill Creek
|Wilkin Formby
|OL
|6-7
|295
|Fr.
|Tuscaloosa, Ala. / Northridge
|Jalen Hale
|WR
|6-1
|185
|Fr.
|Longview, Texas / Longview
|Jaren Hamilton
|WR
|6-1
|188
|Fr.
|Gainesville, Fla. / F.W. Buchholz
|Justice Haynes
|RB
|5-11
|200
|Fr.
|Buford, Ga. / Buford
|Edric Hill
|DL
|6-3
|290
|Fr.
|Kansas City, Mo. / North Kansas City
|Eli Holstein
|QB
|6-4
|222
|Fr.
|Zachary, La. / Zachary
|Brayson Hubbard
|DB
|6-2
|190
|Fr.
|Ocean Springs, Miss. / Ocean Springs
|Jahil Hurley
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Fr.
|Florence, Ala. / Florence
|Ty Lockwood
|TE
|6-5
|225
|Fr.
|Thompson's Station, Tenn. / Independence
|Dylan Lonergan
|QB
|6-2
|215
|Fr.
|Snellville, Ga. / Brookwood
|Miles McVay
|OL
|6-6
|358
|Fr.
|East Saint Louis, Ill. / East Saint Louis
|Tony Mitchell
|DB
|6-2
|180
|Fr.
|Alabaster, Ala. / Thompson
|Hunter Osborne
|DL
|6-4
|260
|Fr.
|Trussville, Ala. / Hewitt-Trussville
|Kadyn Proctor
|OL
|6-7
|330
|Fr.
|Des Moines, Iowa / Southeast Polk
|Jordan Renaud
|DL
|6-4
|245
|Fr.
|Tyler, Texas / Tyler Legacy
|Dezz Ricks
|DB
|6-1
|170
|Fr.
|Bradenton, Fla. / IMG Academy
|Qua Russaw
|LB
|6-2
|230
|Fr.
|Montgomery, Ala. / Carver
|James Smith
|DL
|6-3
|310
|Fr.
|Montgomery, Ala. / Carver
|Malik Benson
|WR
|6-1
|185
|Jr.
|Lansing, Kan. / Lansing
|CJ Dippre
|TE
|6-5
|260
|Jr.
|Scranton, Pa. / Lakeland
|Justin Jefferson
|LB
|6-1
|215
|Jr.
|Memphis, Tenn. / Bartlett
|Trezmen Marshall
|LB
|6-1
|230
|Sr.
|Homerville, Ga. / Clinch County
Four additional freshmen will enroll in the summer. They are K Conor Talty, EDGE Keon Keeley, RB Richard Young, and EDGE Yhonzae Pierre.
MISSING
For whatever reason, the name of incoming freshman OL RyQueze McElderry name is not on the roster. It had been reported that he had already enrolled. It could just be an oversight, but it’s something to keep an eye on.
UPDATE: Thanks to the sharp eye of Alexvdl, McElderry is now going by the monicker of Roq Montgomery.
SUBTOTAL: 30
- Early enrollee freshmen on the current roster: 21
- Summer enrollees: 4
- Juco Transfers: 2
- Other transfers: 2
- RyQueze McElderry
WELCOME RETURN
- DL Justin Eboigbe had played three full seasons of more than 4 games from 2019-2021. Unfortunately, he was injured in the fourth game of last season, his fourth at the Capstone. The good news is that he is able to use the 2022 campaign as his one allotted redshirt year. Thus, he is a fifth year Redshirt Senior.
SURPRISE RETURN
- OL Darrian Dalcourt is listed as a Graduate Student. He has played four full seasons of more than five games. Pre-2020, he would be out of eligibility. Instead, this coming season will be a bonus super-senior season but will be only his fifth year on the team. This past season, he lost his starting spot at center. Some may say it was due to injuries and he got Wally Pipp’d, but the OL was markedly improved with Seth McLaughlin at center. He is still a quality lineman who can contribute. This move seems to be an indication that Nick Saban eyes Dalcourt at one of the open guard positions - probably right with Tyler Booker at left guard.
RETURNING: 59
|12
|Antonio Kite
|DB
|R-Fr.
|15
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|R-Fr.
|18
|Shazz Preston
|WR
|R-Fr.
|20
|Earl Little II
|DB
|R-Fr.
|21
|Jake Pope
|DB
|R-Fr.
|22
|Tre'Quon Fegans
|DB
|R-Fr.
|35
|Jeremiah Alexander
|LB
|R-Fr.
|43
|Shawn Murphy
|LB
|R-Fr.
|57
|Elijah Pritchett
|OL
|R-Fr.
|85
|Elijah Brown
|TE
|R-Fr.
|87
|Danny Lewis Jr.
|TE
|R-Fr.
|97
|Khurtiss Perry
|DL
|R-Fr.
|99
|Isaiah Hastings
|DL
|R-Fr.
|17
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|So.
|19
|Kendrick Law
|WR
|So.
|24
|Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
|WR
|So.
|26
|Jam Miller
|RB
|So.
|30
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|So.
|52
|Tyler Booker
|OL
|So.
|80
|Kobe Prentice
|WR
|So.
|84
|Amari Niblack
|TE
|So.
|91
|Jaheim Oatis
|DL
|So.
|3
|Terrion Arnold
|DB
|R-So.
|4
|Jalen Milroe
|QB
|R-So.
|19
|Keanu Koht
|LB
|R-So.
|32
|Deontae Lawson
|LB
|R-So.
|36
|Ian Jackson
|LB
|R-So.
|44
|Damon Payne Jr.
|DL
|R-So.
|58
|James Brockermeyer
|OL
|R-So.
|59
|Anquin Barnes Jr.
|DL
|R-So.
|69
|Terrence Ferguson II
|OL
|R-So.
|77
|Jaeden Roberts
|OL
|R-So.
|95
|Monkell Goodwine
|DL
|R-So.
|96
|Tim Keenan III
|DL
|R-So.
|1
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|DB
|Jr.
|7
|Ja'Corey Brooks
|WR
|Jr.
|8
|DeVonta Smith
|DB
|Jr.
|15
|Dallas Turner
|LB
|Jr.
|40
|Kendrick Blackshire
|LB
|Jr.
|45
|Robbie Ouzts
|TE
|Jr.
|65
|JC Latham
|OL
|Jr.
|88
|Miles Kitselman
|TE
|Jr.
|14
|Thaiu Jones-Bell
|WR
|R-Jr.
|23
|Jahquez Robinson
|DB
|R-Jr.
|86
|James Burnip
|P
|R-Jr.
|93
|Jah-Marien Latham
|DL
|R-Jr.
|98
|Jamil Burroughs
|DL
|R-Jr.
|2
|Jase McClellan
|RB
|Sr.
|3
|Jermaine Burton
|WR
|Sr.
|5
|Roydell Williams
|RB
|Sr.
|11
|Kristian Story
|DB
|Sr.
|13
|Malachi Moore
|DB
|Sr.
|34
|Quandarrius Robinson
|LB
|Sr.
|41
|Chris Braswell
|LB
|Sr.
|50
|Tim Smith
|DL
|Sr.
|56
|Seth McLaughlin
|OL
|Sr.
|92
|Justin Eboigbe
|DL
|R-Sr.
|16
|Will Reichard
|PK
|Gr.
|71
|Darrian Dalcourt
|OL
|Gr.
(Note the above information comes directly from rolltide.com. Some of there classes appear to be based on years on campus. For example, Chris Braswell eligibility-wise is a RS-Junior but scholastically, he is in the rising senior class.)
WHAT’S IN A NAME?
No jersey numbers changes have been made at this time but it appears running back Jamarion Miller wants to be referred to as “Jam”. Freshman Desmond Ricks answers to “Dezz”.
TO SCHOLARSHIP OR TO NOT SCHOLARSHIP?
The personal records of students and whether they are on scholarship or not is a private matter and does not fall under the category of a public-records request. However, if college sports continues down this path of paying athletes, schools might soon be required to make such subjects as scholarships and funds received public. But that is a discussion for another day.
The last couple of years, there has been some speculation as to whether punter James Burnip is on scholarship. After two full years as the starter and a strong campaign in 2022, it seems likely that he has at least earned his way by now. Otherwise, it would be a bit of a surprise that he would stick around, paying his own way, when many other schools would likely take him with a full ride.
So, are there other contributing players who are not on scholarship? Last year, RBR speculated that late addition Miles Kitselman could be playing that role.
In the past, some walk-ons have been put on scholarship for the spring only as a result of another player transferring out or leaving early for the NFL. But with so many early enrollees, it is does not appear that there are any of those opportunities available for that route this spring.
TOTAL: 30 + 59 = 89
As per usual, the Crimson Tide appears to be over the 85 scholarship limit. However, if you don’t count the four that haven’t enrolled yet, they are spot on. Tide fans could see more departures after the A-Day game in April.
