An updated version of the Alabama football roster was posted on the rolltide.com home site late Tuesday.

NEWBIES

Official heights and weights have been recorded for the new additions. The freshmen, two juco signees, and the two transfers have not been assigned jersey numbers as of yet.

Cole Adams WR 5-10 180 Fr. Owasso, Okla. / Owasso Olaus Alinen OL 6-6 315 Fr. Pori, Finland / The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.) Caleb Downs DB 6-1 195 Fr. Hoschton, Ga. / Mill Creek Wilkin Formby OL 6-7 295 Fr. Tuscaloosa, Ala. / Northridge Jalen Hale WR 6-1 185 Fr. Longview, Texas / Longview Jaren Hamilton WR 6-1 188 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. / F.W. Buchholz Justice Haynes RB 5-11 200 Fr. Buford, Ga. / Buford Edric Hill DL 6-3 290 Fr. Kansas City, Mo. / North Kansas City Eli Holstein QB 6-4 222 Fr. Zachary, La. / Zachary Brayson Hubbard DB 6-2 190 Fr. Ocean Springs, Miss. / Ocean Springs Jahil Hurley DB 6-2 170 Fr. Florence, Ala. / Florence Ty Lockwood TE 6-5 225 Fr. Thompson's Station, Tenn. / Independence Dylan Lonergan QB 6-2 215 Fr. Snellville, Ga. / Brookwood Miles McVay OL 6-6 358 Fr. East Saint Louis, Ill. / East Saint Louis Tony Mitchell DB 6-2 180 Fr. Alabaster, Ala. / Thompson Hunter Osborne DL 6-4 260 Fr. Trussville, Ala. / Hewitt-Trussville Kadyn Proctor OL 6-7 330 Fr. Des Moines, Iowa / Southeast Polk Jordan Renaud DL 6-4 245 Fr. Tyler, Texas / Tyler Legacy Dezz Ricks DB 6-1 170 Fr. Bradenton, Fla. / IMG Academy Qua Russaw LB 6-2 230 Fr. Montgomery, Ala. / Carver James Smith DL 6-3 310 Fr. Montgomery, Ala. / Carver Malik Benson WR 6-1 185 Jr. Lansing, Kan. / Lansing CJ Dippre TE 6-5 260 Jr. Scranton, Pa. / Lakeland Justin Jefferson LB 6-1 215 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. / Bartlett Trezmen Marshall LB 6-1 230 Sr. Homerville, Ga. / Clinch County

Four additional freshmen will enroll in the summer. They are K Conor Talty, EDGE Keon Keeley, RB Richard Young, and EDGE Yhonzae Pierre.

MISSING

For whatever reason, the name of incoming freshman OL RyQueze McElderry name is not on the roster. It had been reported that he had already enrolled. It could just be an oversight, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

UPDATE: Thanks to the sharp eye of Alexvdl, McElderry is now going by the monicker of Roq Montgomery.

SUBTOTAL: 30

Early enrollee freshmen on the current roster: 21

Summer enrollees: 4

Juco Transfers: 2

Other transfers: 2

RyQueze McElderry

WELCOME RETURN

DL Justin Eboigbe had played three full seasons of more than 4 games from 2019-2021. Unfortunately, he was injured in the fourth game of last season, his fourth at the Capstone. The good news is that he is able to use the 2022 campaign as his one allotted redshirt year. Thus, he is a fifth year Redshirt Senior.

SURPRISE RETURN

OL Darrian Dalcourt is listed as a Graduate Student. He has played four full seasons of more than five games. Pre-2020, he would be out of eligibility. Instead, this coming season will be a bonus super-senior season but will be only his fifth year on the team. This past season, he lost his starting spot at center. Some may say it was due to injuries and he got Wally Pipp’d, but the OL was markedly improved with Seth McLaughlin at center. He is still a quality lineman who can contribute. This move seems to be an indication that Nick Saban eyes Dalcourt at one of the open guard positions - probably right with Tyler Booker at left guard.

RETURNING: 59

12 Antonio Kite DB R-Fr. 15 Ty Simpson QB R-Fr. 18 Shazz Preston WR R-Fr. 20 Earl Little II DB R-Fr. 21 Jake Pope DB R-Fr. 22 Tre'Quon Fegans DB R-Fr. 35 Jeremiah Alexander LB R-Fr. 43 Shawn Murphy LB R-Fr. 57 Elijah Pritchett OL R-Fr. 85 Elijah Brown TE R-Fr. 87 Danny Lewis Jr. TE R-Fr. 97 Khurtiss Perry DL R-Fr. 99 Isaiah Hastings DL R-Fr. 17 Isaiah Bond WR So. 19 Kendrick Law WR So. 24 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR So. 26 Jam Miller RB So. 30 Jihaad Campbell LB So. 52 Tyler Booker OL So. 80 Kobe Prentice WR So. 84 Amari Niblack TE So. 91 Jaheim Oatis DL So. 3 Terrion Arnold DB R-So. 4 Jalen Milroe QB R-So. 19 Keanu Koht LB R-So. 32 Deontae Lawson LB R-So. 36 Ian Jackson LB R-So. 44 Damon Payne Jr. DL R-So. 58 James Brockermeyer OL R-So. 59 Anquin Barnes Jr. DL R-So. 69 Terrence Ferguson II OL R-So. 77 Jaeden Roberts OL R-So. 95 Monkell Goodwine DL R-So. 96 Tim Keenan III DL R-So. 1 Kool-Aid McKinstry DB Jr. 7 Ja'Corey Brooks WR Jr. 8 DeVonta Smith DB Jr. 15 Dallas Turner LB Jr. 40 Kendrick Blackshire LB Jr. 45 Robbie Ouzts TE Jr. 65 JC Latham OL Jr. 88 Miles Kitselman TE Jr. 14 Thaiu Jones-Bell WR R-Jr. 23 Jahquez Robinson DB R-Jr. 86 James Burnip P R-Jr. 93 Jah-Marien Latham DL R-Jr. 98 Jamil Burroughs DL R-Jr. 2 Jase McClellan RB Sr. 3 Jermaine Burton WR Sr. 5 Roydell Williams RB Sr. 11 Kristian Story DB Sr. 13 Malachi Moore DB Sr. 34 Quandarrius Robinson LB Sr. 41 Chris Braswell LB Sr. 50 Tim Smith DL Sr. 56 Seth McLaughlin OL Sr. 92 Justin Eboigbe DL R-Sr. 16 Will Reichard PK Gr. 71 Darrian Dalcourt OL Gr.

(Note the above information comes directly from rolltide.com. Some of there classes appear to be based on years on campus. For example, Chris Braswell eligibility-wise is a RS-Junior but scholastically, he is in the rising senior class.)

WHAT’S IN A NAME?

No jersey numbers changes have been made at this time but it appears running back Jamarion Miller wants to be referred to as “Jam”. Freshman Desmond Ricks answers to “Dezz”.

TO SCHOLARSHIP OR TO NOT SCHOLARSHIP?

The personal records of students and whether they are on scholarship or not is a private matter and does not fall under the category of a public-records request. However, if college sports continues down this path of paying athletes, schools might soon be required to make such subjects as scholarships and funds received public. But that is a discussion for another day.

The last couple of years, there has been some speculation as to whether punter James Burnip is on scholarship. After two full years as the starter and a strong campaign in 2022, it seems likely that he has at least earned his way by now. Otherwise, it would be a bit of a surprise that he would stick around, paying his own way, when many other schools would likely take him with a full ride.

So, are there other contributing players who are not on scholarship? Last year, RBR speculated that late addition Miles Kitselman could be playing that role.

In the past, some walk-ons have been put on scholarship for the spring only as a result of another player transferring out or leaving early for the NFL. But with so many early enrollees, it is does not appear that there are any of those opportunities available for that route this spring.

TOTAL: 30 + 59 = 89

As per usual, the Crimson Tide appears to be over the 85 scholarship limit. However, if you don’t count the four that haven’t enrolled yet, they are spot on. Tide fans could see more departures after the A-Day game in April.