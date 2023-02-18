 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

#1 Alabama vs Georgia Game Thread

#1 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) vs Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7 SEC)

By Bamabrave4
/ new
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

With just three weeks left until semifinal Saturday of the SEC Tournament, the top-ranked Crimson Tide will try to put some distance between themselves and the Texas A&M Aggies in the race for the regular season SEC Championship tonight. While the Aggies have to go on the road to face an NCAA Tournament-bound Missouri team, Alabama will simply look to take care of business as 18.5-point home favorites tonight against the Georgia Bulldogs.

It was revealed earlier today that not only is the Crimson Tide the #1 team currently in the AP Poll, but more importantly, also currently the top-overall seed in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, if the tournament were to start today. What a time to be alive. If Alabama wants to keep that top spot, they certainly will have to avoid losses to the likes of NIT-level teams like Georgia.

It remains to be seen whether or not Charles Bediako will play today:

The game will tip at 5:00 PM CST and will be televised on the SEC Network.

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...