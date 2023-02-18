1 Alabama vs Georgia Game Thread

With just three weeks left until semifinal Saturday of the SEC Tournament, the top-ranked Crimson Tide will try to put some distance between themselves and the Texas A&M Aggies in the race for the regular season SEC Championship tonight. While the Aggies have to go on the road to face an NCAA Tournament-bound Missouri team, Alabama will simply look to take care of business as 18.5-point home favorites tonight against the Georgia Bulldogs.

It was revealed earlier today that not only is the Crimson Tide the #1 team currently in the AP Poll, but more importantly, also currently the top-overall seed in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, if the tournament were to start today. What a time to be alive. If Alabama wants to keep that top spot, they certainly will have to avoid losses to the likes of NIT-level teams like Georgia.

It remains to be seen whether or not Charles Bediako will play today:

#Alabama center Charles Bediako a game-time decision for Georgia



"We're gonna see how he feels tomorrow and see whether he goes at all or not and how many minutes we think he can give us. But he hasn't practiced the last two days."https://t.co/WYAHHJf4dZ pic.twitter.com/MYQMOLHXs0 — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) February 17, 2023

The game will tip at 5:00 PM CST and will be televised on the SEC Network.