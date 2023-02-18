Victory Thread: Alabama 108, Georgia 59

Alabama came into tonight’s action looking to wash the taste of Wednesday’s loss in Knoxville out of their mouths, and it’s safe to say that they did just that.

Brandon Miller and Mark Sears outscored Georgia by 8 in the first half by themselves, and as a team the Tide burned up the nets to the tune of 10/17 from three, staking themselves to 54-25 advantage at the break. Miller hit a season landmark as well.

It was more of the same in the second half. Alabama came out playing with great energy on defense and threes kept on raining down. In short order, the lead was pushed out beyond 40 points and the Tide coasted from there. In addition to the exploits of Miller and Sears, Nick Pringle notably put up a career-high 19 points.

Needless to say, Alabama will face tougher opponents than this listless Georgia squad that gave a halfhearted defensive effort, if we are being generous. Still, a bounceback was in order and it was good to see the guys get it.

Next up is a trip to South Carolina on Wednesday.

Roll Tide.