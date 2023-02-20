The NFL has invited 319 prospects to attend the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 27 through March 6. Among them are 13 former Crimson Tide players.

Will Anderson, LB

Jordan Battle, DB

Brian Branch, DB

DJ Dale, DL

Emil Ekiyor, OL

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

DeMarcco Hellams, DB

Cameron Latu, TE

Eli Ricks, DB

Tyler Steen, OL

Henry To’oTo’o, LB

Bryce Young, QB

Byron Young, DL

The Combine was once a showcase for the best and brightest. However in recent years, many of the top players have been opting out as they have little to gain by participating. Unless he can get the same height measurer that Kyler Murray got at the 2019 Combine, it is unlikely that Bryce Young participates very much, if at all. Knowing Will Anderson, he could show up to meet with NFL executives and the press, as well as standing for measurements.

Brian Branch and Jahmyr Gibbs both have an excellent shot at being selected in the first round. Jordan Battle and Tyler Steen may have some work to do to slide into the first round. Unless there are injuries, the others on the list likely participate with the hope of catching the scouts’ eyes and move up in the 2023 NFL Draft held April 27-29.

Team interviews begin on Monday, Feb. 27 before players meet the media, followed by measurements and on-field workouts.

#BuiltByBama