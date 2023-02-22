Jumbo Package: Gump Day!

The big story of yesterday, have you been living under a rock, is the plethora of vague information that has come out about Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley being in the vicinity when Darius Miles’s friend murdered Jamea Harris.

I’ll include a few links below that include the breaking story and some of Nate Oats’ comments, and then I’ll stay out of giving any of my own spin like everyone else. To be totally honest, the report is vague enough that you can read it and come away believing that Miller helped murder the girl, believing that he made a dumb decision with no ill-intent, or believing that he had no way of knowing what would happen.

So I’ll hold off until I know more.

“We knew about that,” Oats told local reporters Tuesday. “Can’t control everything anybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was gonna happen. College kids are out. Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble, nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. He was in the wrong spot at the wrong time.” Six hours after sharing his initial comments, Oats released a statement to clear up his quotes. “I thought it was important for me to clarify the unfortunate remarks I made earlier,” Oats said in a statement released by UA Athletics. “This entire time I’ve tried to be thoughtful in my words relative to this tragic incident, and my statements came across poorly. “We were informed by law enforcement of other student-athletes being in the vicinity, and law enforcement has repeatedly told us that no other student-athletes were suspects – they were witnesses only. Our understanding is that they have all been fully truthful and cooperative. “In no way did I intend to downplay the seriousness of this situation or the tragedy of that night. My prayers continue to go out to Jamea Harris’ family.”

We’ll keep you updated as more details come out. Though the mobs of Twitter will likely reach you first.

Former Alabama safety HaHa Clinton-Dix recently began his new job as the Tide’s director of player development and Nick Saban wasted no time welcoming his former player to the support staff. “1st day on the Job I got a Ass Chewing from Coach Saban,” Clinton-Dix tweeted Tuesday morning. “1 down 5 million to go. #RolltideRoll” Clinton-Dix officially retired from the NFL in late December and said he would re-join Alabama in a player development role. His name was added to the school’s staff directory last week.

Having Clinton-Dix back in the program is exciting. Hopefully his presence helps to add a little old-school fire to the defense that we haven’t seen since 2017.

KRISTIAN STORY, DB Story is the third redshirt junior that Alabama lists as a senior, but we’re rolling with what UA is calling these guys. After not seeing the field in 2020, Story played in 25 games over the last two seasons, playing on special teams as well as defense as a reserve safety. With both Battle and Hellams entering the draft after their own senior campaigns, the Tide has to find two safeties to start this offseason. Story is a top program veterans with an opportunity to finally seize a first-team role, but the athlete from Lanett will have to hold off his young teammates.

And, hey, Alabama is going to be breaking in two new starting safeties in 2023. Sounds like a good time for a former All-American to be back in the building to help! Kristian Story in particular is a player that has been transitioning from QB to defensive back the last few years. So he’s a player with high potential and would make sense to be a late bloomer in his college development.

He should be first man up come spring.

McCarron had eight seasons in the NFL and said he’d “love” to return. But right now, he said, it’s important for St. Louis to keep its focus on “being where our feet are and being thankful for this opportunity. If we win as a team, it’s just like in college. You win at Alabama, everybody is going to get looked at on that team whether you were a starter or not. People want winners around, and if we just win and take care of business, everybody is going to get their opportunity to play at the next level and have those options, and that’s what you want are options.”

The XFL is in full swing now, and AJ McCarron made an appearance with a strong game and a comeback win for St. Louis. Congrats to him for continuing to stick to the game.

It’s only been nine days since Austin Armstrong was officially added to the Alabama football staff, but the former Southern Mississippi defensive coordinator is already being considered for a job elsewhere. Armstrong was hired as the new inside linebackers coach for Alabama football after serving as the youngest defensive coordinator in the FBS for the University of Southern Mississippi.

This would be a big jump for Armstrong... And also a reflection of how other teams view Nick Saban;s judgement on hires. He hires a young guy to be be a LB coach, and another SEC immediately wants the same guy to be DC?

We’ll see if it turns into anything. Hopefully, if Armstrong is really worth all this fuss, Saban comes up with a way to keep him on board.