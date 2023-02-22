Victory Thread South Carolina: 24 hours of character assassination and near-defamation took a toll

It wasn’t easy, and it sure as hell wasn’t pretty. And it showed — especially after an entire news cycle of smoothbrain legacy media types howling “look at me on Twitter.” Everyone it seems had been committing “journalism” and character assassination by innuendo, outright butchering facts regarding Brandon Miller’s non-involvement in this year’s earlier murder allegedly involving Darius Miles. And we’re not even going to get into how an infelicity of phrase somehow got Nate Oats on the shitlist.

Still, oddly, it was not Miller who struggled. Nor was it the injured Angry Chuck — it was the rest of the starting lineup that decided to no-show. And we mean no-show. With 6:18 remaining, three starters had 2 points. Total. Miller had outscored the entire bench with 11 minutes left in the game.

Would that were the only problem: It was not.

They were turning it over like Gordon Ramsey cooking a 3-minute steak.

They had greasier fingers than a 19-year-old on Spring Break in an Amsterdam red light private room.

And the shooting? Ay, caramba.

The team was chucking up enough bricks to finally replace Coleman Coliseum.

South Carolina has been very pesky at home, and came into this one winning two of their last three games. It showed, particularly Jackson, who seemingly couldn’t miss. But somehow, someway, the Tide put this ugly farce — and an uglier, far more farcical previous 24 hours — behind them and moved on with a last second shot by Miller that tied this shitburger at 68 and took it into overtime. From there, the Crimson Tide buckled down, and got some key contributions from folks other than “Miller, Brandon” and “Bediako, Charles.”

The less said about this one, the better. Remember: this was the Tide’s easiest game down the stretch.

The W is a W, and we’ll take it.

78 Good Guy — 76 South Carolina

And Wetzel, Travis, Carol Robinson at AL.com? This is for you...How about doing some goddamned fact checking for a change and stow your feigned moral grandstanding in the same tiny bucket you’ve lost somewhere labeled “integrity?”

Just a suggestion.