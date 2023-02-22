 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

#2 Alabama at South Carolina Game Thread

#2 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 SEC)

By Bamabrave4
new
NCAA Basketball: Georgia at Alabama Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

After a long 36 or so hours, Alabama finally gets to focus on playing some basketball tonight as they tip-off in Columbia, SC in a match-up against the hapless South Carolina Gamecocks. This really shouldn’t be much of a challenge for Nate Oats’ squad, but the lingering off-the-court distractions could make this game a perilous one for the Tide. Either way, this is a “take care of business” type of game tonight.

Whether anyone supports the decision or not, Brandon Miller is going to play tonight:

Chico Carter - South Carolina’s best shooter - unfortunately will not be able to go:

Alabama is a 17-point road favorite in this one. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 8:00 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN2.

