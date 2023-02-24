Out To Rock The Globe R10:

Happy Friday, friends. As always, my fervent plea is that you provide us with ten tunes from your collection to peruse and soak our souls in today. Either way, I’ve left my humble (and randomly provided) musical selection for y’all to enjoy. Take what you like and leave the rest. You can get with this, or you can get with that...
- The Choice is Yours (Revisited) by Black Sheep
- Evil Woman by ELO
- No Flockin by Kodak Black
- Media Blitz by Germs
- That’s the Way by Led Zeppelin
- Wild Mountain Honey by Steve Miller Band
- The Hype (Alt Mix) by twenty one pilots
- House of Memories by Panic! At the Disco
- U Never Know a Good Thing Till U Lose It by Dream Warriors
- Aberdeen by Cage the Elephant
