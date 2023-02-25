2 Alabama vs Arkansas Game Thread

It’s Senior Day in Tuscaloosa as the second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will be recognizing and honoring Noah Gurley, Dom Welch, and Adam Cottrell in Coleman Coliseum today before a colossal match-up with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Although the Tide already defeated the Hogs at their place earlier this season, the return of the #1 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, Nick Smith Jr, should make this one quite the barnburner.

Alabama, of course, is trying to close out the regular season with its second SEC title in three years. Texas A&M - who is playing in Starkville today at 2:30 - has quietly put together a remarkable season of their own, as they trail the Tide by only a game in the standings. The Aggies are hoping to stay within that number for a shot at the title themselves when Alabama comes to College Station a week from today. A loss for Alabama this afternoon could really put the regular season title in jeopardy.

It should be a great game in an electric atmosphere today. After this one concludes, Alabama’s next scheduled game is officially in March, but the madness may be getting started up a few days early this year. The Tide are surprisingly listed as 8.5-point favorites today, which seems like a lot to lay against this Razorback team. The game will tip-off at 1:00 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN2.