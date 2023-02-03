 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rollin’ In Sight R10:

Radio burnin’ up above...

By NiceLittleSaturday
Out of my mind on Saturday night
I feel aight today, how ‘bout y’all? My Monday was a Monday, but the rest of the week wasn’t worse, and now...well, hell, y’all KNOW what Fridays are for, amirite? Please dig on these 10+ tunes (with links as promised) and plant your own musical flags in the comment section for our mutual enjoyment. Party on, dudes!

  1. 1970 by The Stooges
  2. Spirits in the Material World by The Police
  3. Voyage Through the Multiverse by Dream Warriors
  4. Blackbird by The Beatles
  5. Lady Cab Driver by Prince
  6. Leave the Bourbon On the Shelf by The Killers
  7. Tickled to Tears by Bash & Pop
  8. Tiny Pieces by Bash & Pop
  9. April Skies by The Jesus and Mary Chain
  10. Everyday People by Sly & The Family Stone

Bonus: Jailbreak by Thin Lizzy

