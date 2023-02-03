Rollin’ In Sight R10:

I feel aight today, how ‘bout y’all? My Monday was a Monday, but the rest of the week wasn’t worse, and now...well, hell, y’all KNOW what Fridays are for, amirite? Please dig on these 10+ tunes (with links as promised) and plant your own musical flags in the comment section for our mutual enjoyment. Party on, dudes!
- 1970 by The Stooges
- Spirits in the Material World by The Police
- Voyage Through the Multiverse by Dream Warriors
- Blackbird by The Beatles
- Lady Cab Driver by Prince
- Leave the Bourbon On the Shelf by The Killers
- Tickled to Tears by Bash & Pop
- Tiny Pieces by Bash & Pop
- April Skies by The Jesus and Mary Chain
- Everyday People by Sly & The Family Stone
Bonus: Jailbreak by Thin Lizzy
