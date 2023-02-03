Saturday is the 74th Annual Senior Bowl. As much as cities like Orlando have tried, the game has not been pried away from lovely Mobile, Alabama. After many decades at Ladd–Peebles Stadium, the game is now played at the University of South Alabama’s new stadium in the suburbs.

The two teams are the American (AFC) and the National (NFC) with coaching staffs made up of NFL coaches. Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy leads the American team and Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham heads up the National team. Instead of full coaching staffs from one NFL team, this year it is a mix of assistants from all non-playoff teams.

This game is an All-Star game, but the real purposes are for players to prep for the NFL Draft and impress scouts as well as for scouts to get a first look at guys up close and personal. Spending a whole week working with prospects in a camp atmosphere is much better than the outdated “Underwear Olympics” that is the NFL Combine.

ALABAMA

Tyler Steen is too strong! The @AlabamaFTBL OL looks good at left guard at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/ToT7JGAFxd — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

OT Tyler Steen is a road grader in the run game @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/BBtsXdHz9b — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) February 1, 2023

That’s @AlabamaFTBL OT Tyler Steen stonewalling a defender at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/PQ5iOLPHHL — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 2, 2023

OL Tyler Steen has been blowing up everyone he faces this week. He has certainly improved his stock this week and if someone falls in love with him, he could find his way into the first round. He proved his versatility working at tackle and guard. My guess is he is a second rounder or possibly into the third. But expect him to be a starter in the near future. For more of his Senior Bowl highlights, click here.

Alabama TE, Cameron Latu stonewalls Byron Young from Tennessee in a 11v11 at the @seniorbowl



Has been a up and down week for both prospects down in Mobile, but Latu has improved from day one to day two.



Sponsored by: @LyonsFord37091 pic.twitter.com/UNlmPjb22D — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) February 2, 2023

TE Cameron Latu has impressed as well. He probably won’t hear his name called for the first three rounds but I could see some team take a chance on him in the fourth or fifth round.

OL Emil Ekiyor has had a good week. He also played some center. Versatility is always a good selling point. 4th or 5th round.

has had a good week. He also played some center. Versatility is always a good selling point. 4th or 5th round. DB DeMarcco Hellams has looked okay. With his size and pedigree, he’ll get drafted for sure, maybe 6 or 7.

has looked okay. With his size and pedigree, he’ll get drafted for sure, maybe 6 or 7. DL DJ Dale has not looked great as a pass rusher in practice, but he could help a team as a middle mucker. If he gets picked, it will be late.

has not looked great as a pass rusher in practice, but he could help a team as a middle mucker. If he gets picked, it will be late. DL Byron Young has had a few highlights in practice. Maybe fourth round at the highest.

Alabama safety Jordan Battle originally accepted an invitation to participate but changed his mind to reportedly focus on recovering from a few injuries sustained from the 2022 season. It sounds like someone had been getting bad advice from an agent or uncle mentor. He could have used the time down there to improve his stock. A few draft mockers see him as a late first rounder. In my experience covering the draft, he’s looking like a third rounder. Although, it is a light year for safeties. So, it could happen.

Crimson Tide placekicker Will Reichard had also backed out after opting to return for another season in Tuscaloosa.

AMERICAN PLAYERS OF NOTE

DL Derick Hall - Auburn

LB Eku Leota - Auburn

OL Richard Gouraige - Florida

OL O’Cyrus Torrence - Florida

DB Christopher Smith - Georgia

OL Warren McClendon Jr - Georgia

PK Jack Podlesny - Georgia

RB Kenny McIntosh - Georgia

QB Clayton Tune - Houston - Did not look great.

WR Nathaniel Dell - Houston

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. - Kentucky

DB Jay Ward - LSU

DL Ali Gaye - LSU

DL Cameron Young - Mississippi State

DL Isaiah McGuire - Missouri

DL Jalen Redmond - Oklahoma

OL Wanya Morris - Oklahoma - former Vol

RB Eric Gray - Oklahoma - also a former Vol

TE Brayden Willis - Oklahoma

DL Tavius Robinson - Ole Miss

OL Nick Broeker - Ole Miss

WR Jonathan Mingo - Ole Miss

LB SirVocea Dennis - Pitt - Will also appear in the Key & Peele All-Star Game.

WR Don’tayvion Wicks - Virginia - Key & Peele.

Have you signed up for NFL+ ?



You could have seen @TomPelissero attempt to arm wrestle 28-time world champion @TravisBagent.



It went as expected. pic.twitter.com/oadWt8b69l — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 2, 2023

QB Tyson Bagent - Shepherd University (WV) - The Senior Bowl always invites a player or two from D-II. Bagent threw more touchdowns (159) than any player in college football history, but has looked every bit a D-II player passing against FBS stars in practice. His dad is a arm-wrestling champ and a natural with a mic. ^^^

DB Marte Mapu - Sacramento State - SSU went 12–1 in FCS in 2022.

DB Darrell Luter Jr. - South Alabama

WR Jalen Wayne - South Alabama - from Spanish Fort.

DB Darius Rush - South Carolina

DL Zacch Pickens - South Carolina

QB Max Duggan - TCU - Heisman finalist.

DL Byron Young - Tennessee - No, not Alabama’s Byron Young.

OL Darnell Wright - Tennessee

QB Hendon Hooker - Tennessee - Still has an ACL injury and is not playing.

RB Tyjae Spears - Tulane - 1,581 rushing yards, 19 rush TD in 2022.

NATIONAL PLAYERS OF NOTE

RB Chase Brown - Illinois - 1,643 rushing yards, 10 rush TD in 2022.

QB Jaren Hall - BYU - has looked bad.

DL KJ Henry - Clemson

QB Jake Haener - Fresno State - The next Brock Purdy?

QB Malik Cunningham - Louisville - Montgomery, AL native should just move to WR.

OL Jake Andrews - Troy - from Millbrook, AL.

LB Carlton Martial - Troy - McGill-Toolen graduate.

LB Andre Carter II - Army - Has looked really good. Some mockers think he could be a Day 1 selection. He’s probably more of an early second rounder.

DL Isaiah Foskey - Notre Dame

DB Keidron Smith - Kentucky

LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas - Key & Peele All-Star

DL Nesta Jade Silvera - Arizona State - Key & Peele All-Star

DB Kyu Blu Kelly - Notre Dame - Key & Peele All-Star

The game can be seen live on NFL Network on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. CT.