4 Alabama at LSU Game Thread

As the second half of SEC play begins, the top-five Crimson Tide heads to Baton Rouge looking to break out the brooms for a third time this season and keep its undefeated SEC record intact. With Nate Oats and the University now committed to each other for the long haul, the Bayou Bengals might have to get used to seeing the broomsticks get busted out in the future, as Oats currently sports a 6-2 record against the Tigers.

Losers of nine-straight, things have really fallen apart for Matt McMahon in his first season in Baton Rouge. Meanwhile, Alabama continues to keep its eyes on the top prizes available this basketball season. With that being said, this is another test of the Tide’s maturity and ability to drown out all of the outside noise as the guys continue to try to improve their respective games. Heck, we only have to go back a week to the last time Alabama was in this position - which didn’t go so well for Nate Oats’ squads.

Alabama is listed as a 12-point favorite on the road today. The game will tip at 3:00 PM CST and will be televised on ESPNU.