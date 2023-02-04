Victory Thread: Alabama 79, LSU 69

Alabama got another road win and stayed unbeaten in SEC play, but the defensive effort likely didn’t please Nate Oats as they held off LSU in Baton Rouge.

The Tide were on fire from deep in this one, and it’s a good thing because they had absolutely no answer for LSU forward Derek Fountain, who led both teams in scoring on the day with 26 points, adding seven rebounds and four blocks.

On the other side, freshman phenom Brandon Miller didn’t have a great game and spent much of the second half on the bench with four fouls. Mark Sears, Nimari Burnett and Rylan Griffen picked up much of the scoring slack and the Tide brought home the victory.

This is not a good LSU squad, and considering the great shooting from Alabama it’s a little disappointing that they were allowed to stay in the game thanks to lackluster defense. The Bayou Bengals came into the game averaging only 59 points in SEC play, so a team that fashions itself a top tier defensive squad should have held them down a bit more. Oats had a downright disdainful tone after the Oklahoma debacle when speaking about the team getting away with less than stellar play with some recent close victories.

Still, a win it was and Oats will have plenty of coaching points before Wednesday’s game vs. Florida.

Roll Tide.