Report: Nick Saban hires Kevin Steele at Defensive Coordinator

We now know who Nick Saban’s next defensive coordinator will be, and the name is a familiar one.

Kevin Steele has accepted the job as @AlabamaFTBL’s defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. This will be Steele’s third different stint under Nick Saban at Bama. Steele, a 39-year coaching veteran, was @CanesFootball’s DC last season. He’s coached at four different SEC schools. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 5, 2023

The nearly 65 year old Steele has been around the block a bit including a couple of stints at Alabama, first as the defensive coordinator in 2007, an admin role in 2013 and then a year coaching linebackers in 2014. He spent five years as Gus Malzahn’s DC at Auburn, and was most recently in the same role at Miami.

This one checks a lot of Saban’s boxes including the most important one which is familiarity, and you have to wonder if part of his job won’t be to groom Austin Armstrong with the goal to have him take the reins in a year or two. In any case, Steele’s hire will likely get mixed reviews from Alabama fans who were holding out hope for Jeremy Pruitt or Glenn Schumann.

Welcome back, Kevin.

Roll Tide.