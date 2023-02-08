3 Alabama vs Florida Game Thread

As we approach the one-month mark until Selection Sunday, things are really starting to heat up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, as the guys begin arguably the toughest three-game stretch of the season tonight against the Florida Gators. Florida is uniquely built to give the Tide fits, so it will take Alabama’s best efforts if they want to remain undefeated in conference play before they hit the road for back-to-back trips to the desolate lands of Auburn and Knoxville. A loss tonight would really open things up for the other contenders in the conference.

After being out for about a month, Florida wing C.J. Felder, a transfer from Boston College who averaged about 10/6/2 points/rebounds/blocks for the Eagles, will be available for first year head coach Todd Golden tonight:

Florida's CJ Felder (personal) will be available for tonight's game against Alabama, per a school spokesman. Averages 2.1 PPG and 3.5 RPG. Has not played since 1/7. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 9, 2023

Alabama is listed as a 9-point favorite tonight. The game will tip at 8:00 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN2.