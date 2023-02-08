Victory Thread: Alabama 97, Florida 69

Another SEC game, another blow-out win for Alabama.

Nate Oats probably won’t be thrilled with the second half performance, but another SEC opponent looked completely overmatched by the Crimson Tide. Brandon Miller had it all clicking tonight and played very much like a NBA lottery pick to lead the way. For all intents and purposes, this game was over in the first 14 minutes after which Alabama held a 40-15 lead.

Early in the season, teams were able to stay in games vs the Tide a bit better thanks to Alabama turnovers. They have taken care of the ball in SEC play much better, and the results speak for themselves. Outside of a minor lapse early in the second half, the defensive intensity was there tonight and a late flurry of points put the score well into laugher territory.

If you weren’t able to watch live, you missed quite the aerial show.

Alabama is now 11-0 in SEC play and well positioned for that coveted no. 1 seed.

Roll Tide.