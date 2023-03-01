Alabama Baseball Routs Jacksonville State

The 20th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide routed the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 17-3 on Tuesday. The Tide improved to 9-0 on the season while the Cocks fell to 3-5. Bama used a seven run second inning to put the visitors away.

Sophomore right hander Luke Holman started on the mound for the Tide and made quick work of JSU in the first two innings, allowing only one single while striking out five. Holman’s teammates gave him more runs than he needed in the bottom half of the frame. Ed Johnson lined a one out single and advanced on a walk to Dom Tamez. Jim Jarvis singled in the first run before Caden Rose drew his first of three walks in the game. Bryce Eblin singled to plate two more runs and a Colby Shelton double off the center field fence scored another for a 4-0 lead. An error scored a couple another and a Drew Williamson single finished the runs in the inning, giving the Tide a 7-0 lead after two innings.

Bama added three more in the third on a two run single by Will Hodo and a sacrifice fly from Williamson. The Tide had two walks and four hits in the inning. Holman finished his stint after four innings, giving up one run on two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. The loan run came off the bat of former Alabama player TJ Reeves, who drilled a long home run.

The Tide touched the plate six more times in the fourth. Eblin had another two run single and sophomore outfield Camden Hayslip blasted a grand slam home run to push the score to 16-1 in favor of the Tide. Left hander Hunter Furtado replaced Holman on the mound to being the fifth. Furtado pitched two scoreless innings, working around three hits and a walk with help from a double play and two strikeouts.

Jackson Reynolds took over on the hill in the seventh and pitched two innings, allowing four hits with a walk and a wild pitch while striking out one. The Tide scored their final run in the bottom of the 8th when Will Portera walked and scored on a double by Johnson. Brayden Gainey made his first appearance of the season for Bama and pitched a perfect ninth with a strikeout to end the game.

STATS

The Tide hit 16-39 in the game-with five knocks for extra bases- drew 10 walks, had one hit batter, struck out five times, and stranded 10 on base. Jacksonville State hit 9-34 with four walks, 11 strikeouts, and left eight men on base. Eblin hit 3-5 with four runs driven in and scored three runs. Jarvis had a 3-3 game with one RBI and two runs scored, Johnson joined the duo with three hits with his 3-5 game with a double, RBI, and run scored. Hayslip was 2-3 with four RBI on his grand slam. Rose walked three times, pushing his on base streak to 27 games over two seasons, and scored three times. Holman improved to 2-0 with the victory.

RUNDOWN

Coach Brad Bohannon was able to play 16 position players and four pitchers in the game. Thus far this season 16 players have at least one hit and 16 pitchers have seen game action. Winning the early season games prior to SEC play begins has been a focus for Bohannon and his squad, and they are doing a great job of taking each opponent seriously.

NEXT

Next up is a weekend series with Illinois-Chicago with games at 3 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, and 12 noon on Sunday. All can be seen on SEC Network Plus.

