2 Alabama v Auburn Game Thread

It’s officially March, and your 2nd-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is a win away from its second outright regular season SEC title in three years. And just as the schedule makers were hoping for this preseason, the Tide has a chance to cut down the nets and break out the brooms against the Auburn Tigers. The Tide also has a chance to finish the season with an unbeaten record at home, which would only be the third time in school history that has been accomplished. In addition, a win tonight would pretty much lock-up a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament - also a first for Alabama.

It’s packed in Coleman Coliseum right now for this one, as the fans are ready to see the Tide roll at home one last time before wrapping up the regular season on the road on Saturday.

It should be an electric atmosphere in Tuscaloosa tonight, as the Tide attempts to sweep Auburn and lock up another outright SEC title. Alabama is favored by ten points, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.