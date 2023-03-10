Hear Their Heartbeat R10:

Hello, friends. I hope today finds you and your loved ones safe, sound, and full of joy. A couple of us here at RBR had an old friend taken from us this week, so the opening hymn on this week’s R10 seems quite appropriate, chronologically as well as in message and mood. Of course, a true Random 10 won’t stay somber for long, and IMO neither should we. Life is too short, my friends, so carpe the hell out of each diem and soak up all the love & happiness you can. Peace.

Bonus: Everything Is Everything (Official Video) by Lauryn Hill