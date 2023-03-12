How to Watch Selection Sunday Bracket Announcement: Time, TV Channel, Stream & Preview

What time does the NCAA selection show start?

When: Sunday, March 12

Sunday, March 12 Time: 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET

5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET TV: CBS

CBS Hosts: Greg Gumbel, Jay Wright, Clark Kellogg, Seth Davis

Greg Gumbel, Jay Wright, Clark Kellogg, Seth Davis Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream (all require a subscription).

Tonight’s selection show will reveal the full 68-team bracket by region shortly after the conclusion of the Big Ten Championship game between Cinderella Penn State and regular season champ Purdue.

The Chaos

Coming into the weekend, it was looking like the four 1-seeds would come down to Houston, UCLA, Kansas, Alabama, and Purdue.

Houston and the Crimson Tide are still alive in their conference tournaments but the Cougars have had it pretty easy dispatching East Carolina and Cincinnati. They still have a tough Memphis team to play today at 2:15 p.m. CT. and are a -5.5 point favorite according to DraftKings. Alabama is favored by 5 over TAMU.

Purdue has been the beneficiary of a slew of Big Ten upsets as they had to face the lower seeds in each round. First up for the Boilermakers was 9-seed Rutgers, followed by 13-seed Ohio State. Today they face 10-seed Penn State for the conference crown. Is it enough to impress the NCAA committee?

Kansas and UCLA were both upset on Saturday. The Wildcats were clobbered by Texas by 20 points in the Big 12 title game. Arizona took down the Bruins by a bucket for the Pac-12 title.

Can Alabama get to the Final Four? Can they win it all?

DraftKings sure thinks so. The online sportsbook lists the Crimson Tide’s odds of being a Final Four participant at +190, just a few digits below Kansas (+180) and Houston (+120). They are followed by UCLA and Texas. Might Texas A&M at +1200 be worth floating a sawbuck?

Alabama’s odds of winning it all are even higher. They are tied with Kansas at +800. Houston is the favorite at +550. If you have an annoying neighbor/co-worker/in-law who is an Auburn fan, talk him into laying money on the Tigers at +10000. Six teams are at +100000!

How To Bet

For the uninitiated, a plus sign in front of a number means that a $100 bet on a team at +250 for example would pay out $250 should that team reach the selected goal. A negative number such as -150 would mean it would take a bet of $150 to win $100.

All odds can be seen at DraftKings for individual game lines, prop bets, Final Four, and National Champs. Click the heading that says “FUTURES” to see these last two categories.