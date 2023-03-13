2023 Alabama Football Spring Practice Coverage

The book on the Crimson Tide’s 2022 campaign has closed and we move on to a new season. While not making the playoff, Alabama finished 11-2 and emphatically won the Sugar Bowl. Things could have been worse.

Nick Saban has many things to figure out about this Tide team, chief among them being who will quarterback. The offensive line will be young but might they be better? Same goes for the secondary. Who is ready to step up and be the alpha male at wide receiver? Who will be the Mike linebacker? Will the two new coordinators be able to communicate with and teach the players at a more consistent level?

In the weeks leading up to A-Day on April 22, we hope to address these and other questions in our 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football previews.