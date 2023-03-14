 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NCAA College Basketball Tournament Schedule: Time, TV Channel, Locations

All your March Madness First Round info including 1-seed Alabama Crimson Tide game time, channel, and announcers.

By CB969
/ new
South Region Bracket.

What is the schedule for the NCAA Basketball Tournament First Round?

  • When: Four play-in games are staged Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14-15. Everyone else plays Thursday and Friday, March 16-17.
  • Time: The first games on Thursday and Friday start at 11:15 a.m. CT/12:15 p.m. ET. Last games tip off at 9:05 p.m. CT/10:05 p.m. ET.
  • TV: CBS, TNT, TBS, TruTV
  • Locations: Albany, NY; Birmingham, AL; Columbus, OH; Dayton, OH; Denver, CO; Des Moines, IA; Greensboro, NC ; Orlando, FL; Sacramento, CA.

How can I watch Alabama’s first round game of the NCAA Basketball Tournament?

  • When: Thursday, March 16.
  • Time: 1:45 p.m. CT/2:45 p.m. ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, and Grant Hill with roving reporter Tracy Wolfson.
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Opponent: Winner of the Southeast Missouri State (19-16) vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-10) play-in game (Tues, 5:40/6:40, TRU).

Second Round

Should the Crimson Tide (29-5) manage to slide by the 16-seed, they would play the winner of West Virginia (19-14) vs Maryland (21-12) on Saturday aired on CBS with the same announcing crew. That game will also be played in Birmingham. Game time is TBA.

Full First Round Schedule

AWAY HOME TIME CT TIME ET TV VENUE
Tue, Mar 14
16 SE Missouri St 16 Texas A&M-CC 5:40 PM 6:40 PM TRU Dayton, OH
11 Mississippi State 11 Pitt 8:10 PM 9:10 PM TRU Dayton, OH
Wed, Mar 15
16 Fairleigh Dickinson 16 Texas Southern 5:40 PM 6:40 PM TRU Dayton, OH
11 Nevada 11 Arizona State 8:10 PM 9:10 PM TRU Dayton, OH
Thu, Mar 16
9 West Virginia 8 Maryland 11:15 AM 12:15 PM CBS Birmingham, AL
13 Furman 4 Virginia 11:40 AM 12:40 PM TRU Orlando, FL
10 Utah State 7 Missouri 12:40 PM 1:40 PM TNT Sacramento, CA
16 Howard 1 Kansas 1:00 PM 2:00 PM TBS Des Moines, IA
16 SEMO/TACC winner 1 Alabama 1:45 PM 2:45 PM CBS Birmingham, AL
12 Coll. of Charleston 5 San Diego State 2:10 PM 3:10 PM TRU Orlando, FL
15 Princeton 2 Arizona 3:10 PM 4:10 PM TNT Sacramento, CA
9 Illinois 8 Arkansas 3:30 PM 4:30 PM TBS Des Moines, IA
9 Auburn 8 Iowa 5:50 PM 6:50 PM TNT Birmingham, AL
12 Oral Roberts 5 Duke 6:10 PM 7:10 PM CBS Orlando, FL
15 Colgate 2 Texas 6:25 PM 7:25 PM TBS Des Moines, IA
10 Boise 7 Northwestern 6:35 PM 7:35 PM TRU Sacramento, CA
16 N. Kentucky 1 Houston 8:20 PM 9:20 PM TNT Birmingham, AL
13 ULL 4 Tennessee 8:40 PM 9:40 PM CBS Orlando, FL
10 Penn State 7 Texas A&M 8:55 PM 9:55 PM TBS Des Moines, IA
15 UNC-Asheville 2 UCLA 9:05 PM 10:05 PM TRU Sacramento, CA
Fri, Mar 17
10 Southern Cal 7 Michigan State 11:15 AM 12:15 PM CBS Columbus, OH
14 Kennesaw 3 Xavier 11:40 AM 12:40 PM TRU Greensboro, NC
14 UCSB 3 Baylor 12:30 PM 1:30 PM TNT Denver, CO
12 VCU 5 Saint Mary's 1:00 PM 2:00 PM TBS Albany, NY
15 Vermont 2 Marquette 1:45 PM 2:45 PM CBS Columbus, OH
11 MSU/PITT winner 6 Iowa State 2:10 PM 3:10 PM TRU Greensboro, NC
11 NC State 6 Creighton 3:00 PM 4:00 PM TNT Denver, CO
13 Iona 4 UConn 3:30 PM 4:30 PM TBS Albany, NY
16 FDU/TSU winner 1 Purdue 5:50 PM 6:50 PM TNT Columbus, OH
11 Providence 6 Kentucky 6:10 PM 7:10 PM CBS Greensboro, NC
12 Drake 5 Miami 6:25 PM 7:25 PM TBS Albany, NY
14 Grand Canyon 3 Gonzaga 6:35 PM 7:35 PM TRU Denver, CO
9 FAU 8 Memphis 8:20 PM 9:20 PM TNT Columbus, OH
14 Montana State 3 Kansas State 8:40 PM 9:40 PM CBS Greensboro, NC
13 Kent State 4 Indiana 8:55 PM 9:55 PM TBS Albany, NY
11 NEV/ASU winner 6 TCU 9:05 PM 10:05 PM TRU Denver, CO

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...