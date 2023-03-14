NCAA College Basketball Tournament Schedule: Time, TV Channel, Locations

What is the schedule for the NCAA Basketball Tournament First Round?
- When: Four play-in games are staged Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14-15. Everyone else plays Thursday and Friday, March 16-17.
- Time: The first games on Thursday and Friday start at 11:15 a.m. CT/12:15 p.m. ET. Last games tip off at 9:05 p.m. CT/10:05 p.m. ET.
- TV: CBS, TNT, TBS, TruTV
- Locations: Albany, NY; Birmingham, AL; Columbus, OH; Dayton, OH; Denver, CO; Des Moines, IA; Greensboro, NC ; Orlando, FL; Sacramento, CA.
How can I watch Alabama’s first round game of the NCAA Basketball Tournament?
- When: Thursday, March 16.
- Time: 1:45 p.m. CT/2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, and Grant Hill with roving reporter Tracy Wolfson.
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Opponent: Winner of the Southeast Missouri State (19-16) vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-10) play-in game (Tues, 5:40/6:40, TRU).
Second Round
Should the Crimson Tide (29-5) manage to slide by the 16-seed, they would play the winner of West Virginia (19-14) vs Maryland (21-12) on Saturday aired on CBS with the same announcing crew. That game will also be played in Birmingham. Game time is TBA.
Full First Round Schedule
|AWAY
|HOME
|TIME CT
|TIME ET
|TV
|VENUE
|Tue, Mar 14
|16 SE Missouri St
|16 Texas A&M-CC
|5:40 PM
|6:40 PM
|TRU
|Dayton, OH
|11 Mississippi State
|11 Pitt
|8:10 PM
|9:10 PM
|TRU
|Dayton, OH
|Wed, Mar 15
|16 Fairleigh Dickinson
|16 Texas Southern
|5:40 PM
|6:40 PM
|TRU
|Dayton, OH
|11 Nevada
|11 Arizona State
|8:10 PM
|9:10 PM
|TRU
|Dayton, OH
|Thu, Mar 16
|9 West Virginia
|8 Maryland
|11:15 AM
|12:15 PM
|CBS
|Birmingham, AL
|13 Furman
|4 Virginia
|11:40 AM
|12:40 PM
|TRU
|Orlando, FL
|10 Utah State
|7 Missouri
|12:40 PM
|1:40 PM
|TNT
|Sacramento, CA
|16 Howard
|1 Kansas
|1:00 PM
|2:00 PM
|TBS
|Des Moines, IA
|16 SEMO/TACC winner
|1 Alabama
|1:45 PM
|2:45 PM
|CBS
|Birmingham, AL
|12 Coll. of Charleston
|5 San Diego State
|2:10 PM
|3:10 PM
|TRU
|Orlando, FL
|15 Princeton
|2 Arizona
|3:10 PM
|4:10 PM
|TNT
|Sacramento, CA
|9 Illinois
|8 Arkansas
|3:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|TBS
|Des Moines, IA
|9 Auburn
|8 Iowa
|5:50 PM
|6:50 PM
|TNT
|Birmingham, AL
|12 Oral Roberts
|5 Duke
|6:10 PM
|7:10 PM
|CBS
|Orlando, FL
|15 Colgate
|2 Texas
|6:25 PM
|7:25 PM
|TBS
|Des Moines, IA
|10 Boise
|7 Northwestern
|6:35 PM
|7:35 PM
|TRU
|Sacramento, CA
|16 N. Kentucky
|1 Houston
|8:20 PM
|9:20 PM
|TNT
|Birmingham, AL
|13 ULL
|4 Tennessee
|8:40 PM
|9:40 PM
|CBS
|Orlando, FL
|10 Penn State
|7 Texas A&M
|8:55 PM
|9:55 PM
|TBS
|Des Moines, IA
|15 UNC-Asheville
|2 UCLA
|9:05 PM
|10:05 PM
|TRU
|Sacramento, CA
|Fri, Mar 17
|10 Southern Cal
|7 Michigan State
|11:15 AM
|12:15 PM
|CBS
|Columbus, OH
|14 Kennesaw
|3 Xavier
|11:40 AM
|12:40 PM
|TRU
|Greensboro, NC
|14 UCSB
|3 Baylor
|12:30 PM
|1:30 PM
|TNT
|Denver, CO
|12 VCU
|5 Saint Mary's
|1:00 PM
|2:00 PM
|TBS
|Albany, NY
|15 Vermont
|2 Marquette
|1:45 PM
|2:45 PM
|CBS
|Columbus, OH
|11 MSU/PITT winner
|6 Iowa State
|2:10 PM
|3:10 PM
|TRU
|Greensboro, NC
|11 NC State
|6 Creighton
|3:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|TNT
|Denver, CO
|13 Iona
|4 UConn
|3:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|TBS
|Albany, NY
|16 FDU/TSU winner
|1 Purdue
|5:50 PM
|6:50 PM
|TNT
|Columbus, OH
|11 Providence
|6 Kentucky
|6:10 PM
|7:10 PM
|CBS
|Greensboro, NC
|12 Drake
|5 Miami
|6:25 PM
|7:25 PM
|TBS
|Albany, NY
|14 Grand Canyon
|3 Gonzaga
|6:35 PM
|7:35 PM
|TRU
|Denver, CO
|9 FAU
|8 Memphis
|8:20 PM
|9:20 PM
|TNT
|Columbus, OH
|14 Montana State
|3 Kansas State
|8:40 PM
|9:40 PM
|CBS
|Greensboro, NC
|13 Kent State
|4 Indiana
|8:55 PM
|9:55 PM
|TBS
|Albany, NY
|11 NEV/ASU winner
|6 TCU
|9:05 PM
|10:05 PM
|TRU
|Denver, CO
