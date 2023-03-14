ALABAMA 5, UNA 2

It was a homecoming of sorts for Emma Broadfoot who transferred from UNA in the off-season. With the Crimson Tide playing in Florence before a sold out crowd, Broadfoot smacked a two-run double in a five-hit five-run fourth inning. Bama would not score in any other innings and finished with eight hits.

Jaala Torrence started. After a smooth first frame, she gave up three straight singles in the second inning for the first run of the game. Patrick Murphy showed great fortitude in not prematurely yanking her right away. She was cruising along after that until she hit that sixth inning wall by walking the first batter and allowing a single to the second.

After Jenna Johnson robbed the third batter of a three run homer, Alex Salter relieved Torrence and promptly gave up an RBI single but finished the inning. She couldn’t get through the 7th though and of course the savior Montana Fouts had to come in with two on and no outs. It was her third save of the season.

NOTES

Bailey Dowling was 3 of 4.

Ashley Prange was moved down to sixth in the batting order. Didn’t help. She went 0-3 but did not whiff.

Six Bama players struck out seven times.

Both teams had eight hits.

Fouts became the fifth player in program history to reach 1,000 career strikeouts.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

To optimize TV broadcasting, this series does the weird Sat-Sun-Mon thing. It’s the price that must be paid to get softball games aired on regular TV.

Saturday, March 18 vs Arkansas 4:30 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL - Ally Shipman Day

Sunday, March 19 vs Arkansas 5 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL

Monday, March 20 vs Arkansas 6 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL

