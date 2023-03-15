Jumbo Package: Gump Day!

This is likely going to be the matchup every SEC fan has circled on their calendar. Snapping an Alabama winning streak that dated back to 2006, the Tennessee Volunteers upset the Crimson Tide in Neyland stadium in 2022. Now, the two will meet in Tuscaloosa. Will it result in the beginning of a winning streak for Tennessee, or does Alabama get to smoke some cigars on the Third Saturday in October? Prediction: Alabama 48, 41

Well well well, it seems Yahoo hasn’t quite bought into the demise of Alabama football yet. This article predicts a nice 12-0 season from the Tide, including avenging losses to Tennessee and LSU.

Alabama basketball assistant coach Charlie Henry is expected to be hired as the next head coach at Georgia Southern, according to multiple reports. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first. Henry is in his fourth season as an assistant coach for the Crimson Tide. In addition to his time in Tuscaloosa, Henry has over 10 years of coaching experience on three major levels of basketball – NBA, G League and Division I schools – including stops at the Chicago Bulls, Windy City Bulls and Iowa State, among others.

Congrats to coach Henry for getting a head coach job! He’s not a name that was often talked about by fans, but he’s consistently coached up the defense the last four years, and was an integral part of Alabama’s resurgence back to prominence in men’s basketball.

The Alabama men’s basketball team now knows its first-round NCAA Tournament opponent. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Southeast Missouri State, 75-71, in Tuesday’s play-in game to advance to face the Crimson Tide in the 1-16 matchup Thursday, March 16, in Birmingham. The Islanders (24-10, 14-4 Southland) were led by guard Jalen Jackson, who scored 22 points in the win. TAMU-CC only used seven total players against SEMO, and four of them scored in double figures, including Isaac Mushila (15), Ross Williams (13) and Trevian Tennyson (12). The Islanders, without Southland Defensive Player of the Year Terrion Murdix, attempted 35 free throws in the First Four game, making 27, compared to a 9-for-20 outing from SEMO.

Man, it sure feels weird playing a 16-seed in round 1 of the NCAA Tournament. I’m used to round 1 always featuring Alabama as the underdog, or at best a toss-up.

Also, man... 55 total free throw attempts in that game. I am VERY glad I didn’t watch it.

The Associated Press released its 2022-23 All-America Team picks on Tuesday, and star Alabama forward Brandon Miller was named a first-team All-American selection by the outlet. The AP is one of four All-America teams that determine consensus All-Americans. The other three outlets include Sporting News, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. The Crimson Tide men’s basketball program has never had a consensus All-American, nor a player selected as a first-team All-American by the AP.

Absolutely phenomenal stuff. Miller is Alabama’s first ever AP All-American, and has a very good shot to be the Tide’s first consensus All-American as well. I’d have never thought we’d see the day.

After five seasons with Seattle, Reed left in free agency in 2021 for a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2022, Reed played for the Green Bay Packers after signing a one-year, $3.25 million contract last offseason. Reed will rejoin the Seahawks on a two-year contract that could be worth up to $10.8 million, NFL Network reported. In 2022, Reed reached a career high with 52 tackles while recording 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Seattle released defensive linemen Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson on Tuesday, clearing more than $13 million off its salary-cap obligations for 2023. On Monday, reports indicated the Seahawks will sign Denver Broncos defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones when free-agency period opens on Wednesday.

Jarran Reed has quietly put together a rather solid and lucrative career in the NFL, as this is now his fourth non-Rookie contract and if he plays both seasons of his new contract, his career earnings will be up to nearly $40M.

There’s more NFL free agency updates to come, with Quinnen Williams looming as likely to become the highest paid defensive tackle in all of football if the Jets go ahead and extend him before his final year on his rookie contract.

Between Da’Ron Payne, Dalvin Tomlinson, Jonathan Allen, Jarran Reed, and Quinnen Williams, Alabama’s alumni from the defensive interior in the mid 2010’s are pretty much dominating the NFL.

Roll Tide!