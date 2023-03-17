Feel The Power R10:

Ah, madness. Thank you, March, for fantastic Furman, pesky Princeton, and all those who wear glass slippers (unless their our opponents, amirite?). Anyway, as we await Maryland’s demise at the hands of the best basketball team in the land, let’s bask in the glow of another Friday with one more round of our top ten randomly selected songs. Who ya got?

Miracles by Jefferson Starship Canned Heat by Jamiroquai Birds by Neil Young Wade In The Water by The Staple Singers Moondance by Van Morrison Just A Closer Walk With Thee by Patsy Cline Touch The Sky by Kanye West (feat. Lupe Fiasco) No Small Thing by Tears for Fears Moves Like Jagger by Maroon 5 (feat. Christina Aguilera) Kerouac by Kevn Kinney