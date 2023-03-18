 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Round Two NCAA College Basketball Tournament Schedule: Time, TV Channel, Locations

All your March Madness Second Round info including 1-seed Alabama Crimson Tide game time, channel, and announcers.

What is the schedule for the NCAA Basketball Tournament Second Round?

  • When: Saturday & Sunday, March 18-19.
  • Time: The first games both days start at 11:10 a.m. CT/12:10 p.m. ET. Last games tip off at 8:45 p.m. CT/9:45 p.m. ET.
  • TV: CBS, TNT, TBS, TruTV
  • Locations: Albany, NY; Birmingham, AL; Columbus, OH; Dayton, OH; Denver, CO; Des Moines, IA; Greensboro, NC ; Orlando, FL; Sacramento, CA.

How can I watch Alabama’s first round game of the NCAA Basketball Tournament?

  • When: Saturday, March 18.
  • Time: 8:40 p.m. CT/9:40 p.m. ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, and Grant Hill with roving reporter Tracy Wolfson. [Side note: this will be Nantz’s final call of the NCAA Tournament.]
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Opponent: Maryland Terrapins who defeated West Virginia 67-65.
  • History: Maryland and Alabama have played six times with the Terps holding the 4-2 advantage. In their last meeting just two years prior, the Crimson Tide won 96-77 in the 2019 NCAA Tournament on March 22, 2021. The winner will face the winner of Furman-San Diego State in the Sweet 16.

Second Round Schedule

AWAY HOME TIME CT TIME ET TV VENUE
Sat, Mar 18
13 Furman 5 San Diego State 11:10 AM 12:10 PM CBS Orlando, FL
5 Duke 4 Tennessee 1:40 PM 2:40 PM CBS Orlando, FL
8 Arkansas 1 Kansas 4:15 PM 5:15 PM CBS Des Moines, IA
15 Princeton 7 Missouri 5:10 PM 6:10 PM TNT Sacramento, CA
9 Auburn 1 Houston 6:10 PM 7:10 PM TBS Birmingham, AL
10 Penn State 2 Texas 6:45 PM 7:45 PM CBS Des Moines, IA
7 Northwestern 2 UCLA 7:40 PM 8:40 PM TNT Sacramento, CA
8 Maryland 1 Alabama 8:40 PM 9:40 PM TBS Birmingham, AL
Sun, Mar 19
11 Pitt 3 Xavier 11:10 AM 12:10 PM CBS Greensboro, NC
6 Kentucky 3 Kansas State 1:40 PM 2:40 PM CBS Greensboro, NC
7 Michigan State 2 Marquette 4:15 PM 5:15 PM CBS Columbus, OH
5 Saint Mary's 4 UConn 5:10 PM 6:10 PM TNT Albany, NY
6 Creighton 3 Baylor 6:10 PM 7:10 PM TBS Denver, CO
16 Fairleigh Dickinson 9 Florida Atlantic 6:45 PM 7:45 PM TruTV Columbus, OH
5 Miami 4 Indiana 7:40 PM 8:40 PM TNT Albany, NY
6 TCU 3 Gonzaga 8:40 PM 9:40 PM TBS Denver, CO

