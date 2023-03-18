Round Two NCAA College Basketball Tournament Schedule: Time, TV Channel, Locations

What is the schedule for the NCAA Basketball Tournament Second Round?
- When: Saturday & Sunday, March 18-19.
- Time: The first games both days start at 11:10 a.m. CT/12:10 p.m. ET. Last games tip off at 8:45 p.m. CT/9:45 p.m. ET.
- TV: CBS, TNT, TBS, TruTV
- Locations: Albany, NY; Birmingham, AL; Columbus, OH; Dayton, OH; Denver, CO; Des Moines, IA; Greensboro, NC ; Orlando, FL; Sacramento, CA.
How can I watch Alabama’s first round game of the NCAA Basketball Tournament?
- When: Saturday, March 18.
- Time: 8:40 p.m. CT/9:40 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, and Grant Hill with roving reporter Tracy Wolfson. [Side note: this will be Nantz’s final call of the NCAA Tournament.]
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Opponent: Maryland Terrapins who defeated West Virginia 67-65.
- History: Maryland and Alabama have played six times with the Terps holding the 4-2 advantage. In their last meeting just two years prior, the Crimson Tide won 96-77 in the 2019 NCAA Tournament on March 22, 2021. The winner will face the winner of Furman-San Diego State in the Sweet 16.
Second Round Schedule
|AWAY
|HOME
|TIME CT
|TIME ET
|TV
|VENUE
|Sat, Mar 18
|13 Furman
|5 San Diego State
|11:10 AM
|12:10 PM
|CBS
|Orlando, FL
|5 Duke
|4 Tennessee
|1:40 PM
|2:40 PM
|CBS
|Orlando, FL
|8 Arkansas
|1 Kansas
|4:15 PM
|5:15 PM
|CBS
|Des Moines, IA
|15 Princeton
|7 Missouri
|5:10 PM
|6:10 PM
|TNT
|Sacramento, CA
|9 Auburn
|1 Houston
|6:10 PM
|7:10 PM
|TBS
|Birmingham, AL
|10 Penn State
|2 Texas
|6:45 PM
|7:45 PM
|CBS
|Des Moines, IA
|7 Northwestern
|2 UCLA
|7:40 PM
|8:40 PM
|TNT
|Sacramento, CA
|8 Maryland
|1 Alabama
|8:40 PM
|9:40 PM
|TBS
|Birmingham, AL
|Sun, Mar 19
|11 Pitt
|3 Xavier
|11:10 AM
|12:10 PM
|CBS
|Greensboro, NC
|6 Kentucky
|3 Kansas State
|1:40 PM
|2:40 PM
|CBS
|Greensboro, NC
|7 Michigan State
|2 Marquette
|4:15 PM
|5:15 PM
|CBS
|Columbus, OH
|5 Saint Mary's
|4 UConn
|5:10 PM
|6:10 PM
|TNT
|Albany, NY
|6 Creighton
|3 Baylor
|6:10 PM
|7:10 PM
|TBS
|Denver, CO
|16 Fairleigh Dickinson
|9 Florida Atlantic
|6:45 PM
|7:45 PM
|TruTV
|Columbus, OH
|5 Miami
|4 Indiana
|7:40 PM
|8:40 PM
|TNT
|Albany, NY
|6 TCU
|3 Gonzaga
|8:40 PM
|9:40 PM
|TBS
|Denver, CO
