NCAA Tournament Round 2 Game Thread: Alabama vs Maryland

There was at least some concern about Brandon Miller’s availability for tonight after he played limited minutes on Thursday thanks to a groin injury that he has been battling for a while, but according to Jeff Goodman, Brandon is good to go.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller will play tonight against Maryland. I’m told he’s about 80 percent due to groin injury suffered during SEC tourney. Was scoreless in first-round win. Will have no minutes restrictions tonight. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 18, 2023

Needless to say, this is the worst time for the star player to be limited. Others will need to step up as again as he is unlikely to be as productive as usual.

Once you get to the second round of the NCAA tournament, there are no more gimmes. This is a battle tested Maryland squad that just knocked off a physical group from West Virginia. They aren’t the best team that Alabama will face if the Tide keeps winning, but they are plenty good enough to pull the upset should they have a great shooting night and/or Alabama does not.

Tip-off is at 8:40pm central, televised on TBS.

As we like to say around here, hope for the best.

Roll Tide.