Title Town! Alabama Wheelchair Basketball teams claim both National Championships

Don’t let the Alabama Football dynasty or No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team blind you to yet another dynasty on campus: Adaptive Athletics

It began earlier this week, with the Alabama Women’s Wheelchair Basketball team claiming its ninth national title, with a resounding rout of UT-Arlington:

The Alabama women’s wheelchair basketball team won the national title in convincing fashion as the Tide defeated UT-Arlington 88-41 inside Stran-Hardin Arena. lxhelt Gonzalez was the leading scorer for Alabama, putting up 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. Gonzalez was one of five double-digit scorers for the Crimson Tide; Mary Silberman was second on the team with 16 points, including the only 3-pointer for the Tide; Lindsey Zurbrugg contributed 15 points; and Bailey Moody and Moira Paulus each scored 10 points.

The women were heavy favorites, so that result was not unexpected. How expected? It was the women’s fourth straight title.

But the Crimson Tide weren’t done yet. In what has become a March ritual, the Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team also marched into the Final Four. Their opponent, the Arizona Wildcats, were a lot more competitive, but the end result was the same: Another national title for Crimson Tide men’s team, 73-68 Good Guys.

In the men;s bracket, this was a bit of an upset, as the Wildcats were the No. 1 team in the country, and considered the favorites. But all that post-season experience paid for the No. 2 Tide, who iced the game late with clutch free throw shooting.

Congratulations to both of Alabama Adapted’s teams — the most dominant dynasties on campus.