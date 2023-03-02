I hope you plunked down some moola on the Crimson Tide winning the SEC at DraftKings because that was some easy money. Alabama clinched a tie for the conference title with their win over Arkansas but took it outright after downing Auburn on a glorious Wednesday. The Tide now turns their attention to new goals.

On Monday, Alabama received the No. 2 ranking in the polls with five first place AP votes. With a road game at #24 Texas A&M followed by the SEC Tournament, Bama has an excellent shot at one of the four one-seeds, and even a chance at the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

#1 Houston doesn’t have an easy road either as they finish the regular season at the AAC’s second-place team, Memphis (22-7), and then their tournament.

TOP 13

Houston Alabama Kansas UCLA Purdue Marquette Baylor Arizona Texas Gonzaga Kansas State Tennessee Virginia

VEGAS ODDS

With wins over bubble teams Arkansas and Auburn, the Las Vegas oddsmakers have stayed confident in the Crimson Tide. According to DraftKings sportsbook, Alabama is still among the top four teams, though one team has made a surge while another is slipping.

FINAL FOUR

Alabama has moved from tied for second with Purdue at +200 to third outright at +220. Kansas has made the leapfrog all the way up to second behind Houston. The reeling Boilermakers fall to fourth. 86 teams have been given odds in this category. Every year there seems to be a team that sneaks into the F4. Could Virginia at +700 be a good bet? Kentucky is at +900.

WIN IT ALL

Also posted are the odds to win it all. Just like the Final 4 odds, Houston is still on top at +650, followed by Kansas (+800), Alabama (+900), and Purdue (+1200). 86 teams have been given odds in this category including Auburn at +9000.

SEC

Next up are the SEC Tournament and other conference tournaments across the nation. Those odds are already up for some of the mid-majors including an interesting battle between #10 Gonzaga and upstart #17 Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference. The odds for Power conferences should be posted soon.

AWARDS

Zach Edey is still the favorite to take home the Wooden Award which is basketball’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. Alabama’s Brandon Miller is fourth at +10000, a drop from +8000. Players from Kansas and Indiana are ahead of him.

HOW TO BET

For the uninitiated, a plus sign in front of a number means that a $100 bet on a team at +250 for example would pay out $250 should that team reach the selected goal. A negative number such as -150 would mean it would take a bet of $150 to win $100.

All odds can be seen at DraftKings for National Champs, Final Four, Conference Tourney Champ, and Wooden Award winner. Click the heading that Says “FUTURES” to see these categories.

SCHEDULE

SEC Tournament: March 8-12 - Nashville, TN

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12

First Four: March 14-15

First round: March 16-17

Second round: March 18-19

Sweet 16: March 23-24

Elite Eight: March 25-26

Final Four: April 1

NCAA championship game: April 3

Speaking of scheduling things: When is Alabama planning to break ground on the new arena? Build The Damn Arena, Greg. #BTDA

#RollTide #BoycottALdotcom