The 2021 Alabama offensive line was not one of the best units during the Nick Saban era. Last season’s group was slightly better, but still below the level of competence that Tide fans have come to expect. Despite losing three experienced starters, this year’s squad will be young, but has the potential to be better than the last two.

SCHEME

With new Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees taking over at Alabama, it is believed that the Tide may be moving towards a more physical run-favored offense. That thought is evident in the weight gains of the Tide players and the massive size of the incoming freshmen.

DEPARTED

STARTERS

T Tyler Steen - Potential first rounder in next month’s NFL Draft.

- Potential first rounder in next month’s NFL Draft. G Emil Ekiyor - Possible third to fifth round.

- Possible third to fifth round. G Javion Cohen - Transferred to Miami-FL.

RESERVES

Tommy Brockermeyer - Transferred to TCU.

- Transferred to TCU. Damieon George - Transferred to Florida.

- Transferred to Florida. Amari Kight - Transferred to Center Florida.

- Transferred to Center Florida. Tanner Bowles - Transferred to Kentucky.

- Transferred to Kentucky. TE/T Kendall Randolph - Out of eligibility.

RETURNING STARTERS

(Classes are for 2023. Weights are difference between the 2022 numbers and those released a few weeks ago.)

C Seth McLaughlin (RS-JR, 296 to 305 lbs, 8 starts at center in 2022) - McLaughlin stepped in for a banged up Darrian Dalcourt in 2021 and gave the unit a big spark while starting the final three games of the season. He returned to the bench at the beginning of 2022 but was reinserted in Game 5 versus Arkansas and started all but the Mississippi State game.

(RS-JR, 296 to 305 lbs, 8 starts at center in 2022) - McLaughlin stepped in for a banged up Darrian Dalcourt in 2021 and gave the unit a big spark while starting the final three games of the season. He returned to the bench at the beginning of 2022 but was reinserted in Game 5 versus Arkansas and started all but the Mississippi State game. C/G Darrian Dalcourt (Super SR, 305 to 310, 5 starts at center in 2022) - This Maryland native was surprisingly brought back for a fifth/bonus year. However after seeing how much depth disappeared from the roster, having him back is a good thing. He has battled many injuries over his career but seems to be a Nick Saban favorite. He is a candidate to start at center or guard.

(Super SR, 305 to 310, 5 starts at center in 2022) - This Maryland native was surprisingly brought back for a fifth/bonus year. However after seeing how much depth disappeared from the roster, having him back is a good thing. He has battled many injuries over his career but seems to be a Nick Saban favorite. He is a candidate to start at center or guard. T JC Latham (True JR, 326 to 335, 13 starts at RT in 2022) Perhaps the best OL on the team, Latham was shockingly left off the All-SEC team. Maybe he will use that diss as motivation in 2023. He is a slam dunk to be a starter at tackle. The question is, which side will he man?

(True JR, 326 to 335, 13 starts at RT in 2022) Perhaps the best OL on the team, Latham was shockingly left off the All-SEC team. Maybe he will use that diss as motivation in 2023. He is a slam dunk to be a starter at tackle. The question is, which side will he man? G/T Tyler Booker (True SOPH, 332 to 335, 1 start) - While not technically a starter, Booker regularly subbed in for RG Ekiyor and LG Cohen throughout the season - and not just in garbage time. It wasn’t until the Sugar Bowl that he was on the field for the first offensive play of a game - though it should have been sooner. Pencil him as a starter, most likely guard.

RETURNING RESERVES

Terrence Ferguson (R-SO, 300 to 318) - Ferguson got some extensive looks at guard in 2022. He played in five games with almost double-digit snaps in four contests (9 - USU, 20 - ULM, 11 - VU, 10 - APSU, 3 - KSU). There has been some buzz around him as a possible starter at guard.

(R-SO, 300 to 318) - Ferguson got some extensive looks at guard in 2022. He played in five games with almost double-digit snaps in four contests (9 - USU, 20 - ULM, 11 - VU, 10 - APSU, 3 - KSU). There has been some buzz around him as a possible starter at guard. Elijah Pritchett (R-FR, 300 to 312) - Former high 4-star played in two games at left tackle as a true frosh. He too is getting some positive talk about being a starter. He can play tackle or guard.

(R-FR, 300 to 312) - Former high 4-star played in two games at left tackle as a true frosh. He too is getting some positive talk about being a starter. He can play tackle or guard. James Brockermeyer (R-SO, 282 to 285) - It was pretty surprising when his twin brother, Tommy, transferred out and James elected to stay at the Capstone. He has had some nagging injuries and his size is a concern. But he still has three years of eligibility remaining and may only have McLaughlin and Dalcourt ahead of him at center. He has a reputation for having a sharp mind on the field, an asset at a position that requires quick reads and assignment adjustments. He played in two games in 2022.

(R-SO, 282 to 285) - It was pretty surprising when his twin brother, Tommy, transferred out and James elected to stay at the Capstone. He has had some nagging injuries and his size is a concern. But he still has three years of eligibility remaining and may only have McLaughlin and Dalcourt ahead of him at center. He has a reputation for having a sharp mind on the field, an asset at a position that requires quick reads and assignment adjustments. He played in two games in 2022. Jaeden Roberts (R-FR, 302 to 316) - This Texan saw action in three games. While still young, he won’t likely be a starter this year.

NEWCOMERS

Alabama had a stellar 2023 recruiting class for offensive linemen. The following rankings are derived from 247sports Composite rankings. All of these freshmen have been enrolled at UA since January. The weights are updated from recruiting profiles.

Ranked #9 overall as a recruit Kadyn Proctor (6-7 / 330 to 354) Des Moines, Iowa - My lawd, this is one BIG human being. But did he put on too much weight? He could push for a starting spot.

(6-7 / 330 to 354) Des Moines, Iowa - My lawd, this is one BIG human being. But did he put on too much weight? He could push for a starting spot. #90 Wilkin Formby (6-7 / 295 to 320) Tuscaloosa, AL - Another big man but he put on welcome weight for his frame. Anticipate him being a starter in the near future, but not 2023.

(6-7 / 295 to 320) Tuscaloosa, AL - Another big man but he put on welcome weight for his frame. Anticipate him being a starter in the near future, but not 2023. #161 Olaus Alinen (6-6 / 316 to 325) Pori, Finland / Windsor, CT - Coming from Finland, he is more polished than you might think. He began playing against grown men in semi-pro leagues at age 14 and came to the U.S. to hone his craft. His father had some time in the NFL and NFL Europe.

(6-6 / 316 to 325) Pori, Finland / Windsor, CT - Coming from Finland, he is more polished than you might think. He began playing against grown men in semi-pro leagues at age 14 and came to the U.S. to hone his craft. His father had some time in the NFL and NFL Europe. #195 Miles McVay (6-6 / 358 to 350) East Saint Louis, IL - Is there a theme going on here? Yes. Saban wants behemoths on his line.

(6-6 / 358 to 350) East Saint Louis, IL - Is there a theme going on here? Yes. Saban wants behemoths on his line. #392 Roq Montgomery (6-3 / 340 to 332) Anniston, AL - Montgomery was previously known as RyQueze McElderry as a recruit. He is taking the last name of his mother. Another big-un, he might take a few years to season.

WILD CARD

In the past couple of years, Nick Saban has added players such as Jameson Williams and Henry To’o To’o to the team after Spring camp. Last year, the Tide added Tyler Steen from Vanderbilt. With so much young talent already on the team, it seems less likely that Alabama dips into the transfer pool this year. But it is something to keep an eye on.

WAY TOO EARLY DEPTH CHART

JC Latham should return as a starter with a possibility of flipping to the left side. Seth McLaughlin has proved to be the best center on the team. However in recent years, Saban seems to develop crushes on certain players (Chris Owens, anyone?). It is possible he could reinsert Darrian Dalcourt in the center spot once again. Tyler Booker should move into a full-time role - something that should have happened several months ago. The other two spots are up for grabs.

Possible Starters:

LT - Latham - Proctor could be the top back-up at either tackle.

LG - Booker - could play either guard position or tackle if need be.

C - McLaughlin/Dalcourt - IMHO, the offense moves smoother with McLaughlin. But Saban seems to have an affinity for Dalcourt.

RG - Dalcourt/Ferguson - Dalcourt is still a good lineman and probably more suited for guard. But is it worth leaving Ferguson on the sidelines? Proctor could be a dark horse.

RT - Pritchett - Barely over Proctor.

What do you think? Am I off my rocker or spot on? Share your depth chart in comments below.