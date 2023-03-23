Sweet 16 NCAA College Basketball Tournament Schedule: Time, TV Channel, Locations

What is the schedule for the NCAA Basketball Tournament Sweet 16?
- When: Thursday & Friday, March 23-24
- Time: The first games both days start at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET. Last games tip off at 8:45 p.m. CT/9:45 p.m. ET.
- TV: CBS, TBS
- Locations: Las Vegas, New York City, Louisville, Kansas City.
How can I watch Alabama’s Sweet 16 game of the NCAA Basketball Tournament?
- When: Friday, March 24.
- Time: 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS
- Announcers: Ian Eagle and Jim Spanarkel with Evan Washburn on sidelines.
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Opponent: 5-seed San Diego State (29-6), winners of the Mountain West Conference.
- Lowdown: The Aztecs were 5-5 against Quad 1 teams with their best win coming on the road at Utah State. SDSU has had a pretty easy run to the Sweet 16 having to only dispatch of 12-seed Charleston (W, 63-57) and 13-seed Furman (W, 75-52). Their coach is 63-year old Brian Dutcher who is in his sixth season as their head coach.
- History: This will be the first meeting between these two teams.
Sweet 16 Schedule
|AWAY
|HOME
|TIME CT
|TIME ET
|TV
|VENUE
|ANNOUNCERS
|Thu, Mar 23
|7 Michigan State
|3 Kansas State
|5:30 p.m.
|6:30 p.m.
|TBS
|New York, NY
|Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|8 Arkansas
|4 Uconn
|6:15 p.m.
|7:15 p.m.
|CBS
|Las Vegas, NV
|Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|9 Florida Atlantic
|4 Tennessee
|8 p.m.
|9 p.m.
|TBS
|New York, NY
|Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|3 Gonzaga
|2 UCLA
|8:45 p.m.
|9:45 p.m.
|CBS
|Las Vegas, NV
|Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|Fri, Mar 24
|5 San Diego State
|1 Alabama
|5:30 p.m.
|6:30 p.m.
|TBS
|Louisville, KY
|Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|5 Miami
|1 Houston
|6:15 p.m.
|7:15 p.m.
|CBS
|Kansas City, MO
|Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|15 Princeton
|6 Creighton
|8 p.m.
|9 p.m.
|TBS
|Louisville, KY
|Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|3 Xavier
|2 Texas
|8:45 p.m.
|9:45 p.m.
|CBS
|Kansas City, MO
|Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
Loading comments...