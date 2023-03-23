 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sweet 16 NCAA College Basketball Tournament Schedule: Time, TV Channel, Locations

All your March Madness Sweet 16 info including 1-seed Alabama Crimson Tide game time, channel, and announcers.

By CB969
What is the schedule for the NCAA Basketball Tournament Sweet 16?

  • When: Thursday & Friday, March 23-24
  • Time: The first games both days start at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET. Last games tip off at 8:45 p.m. CT/9:45 p.m. ET.
  • TV: CBS, TBS
  • Locations: Las Vegas, New York City, Louisville, Kansas City.

How can I watch Alabama’s Sweet 16 game of the NCAA Basketball Tournament?

  • When: Friday, March 24.
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Announcers: Ian Eagle and Jim Spanarkel with Evan Washburn on sidelines.
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • Opponent: 5-seed San Diego State (29-6), winners of the Mountain West Conference.
  • Lowdown: The Aztecs were 5-5 against Quad 1 teams with their best win coming on the road at Utah State. SDSU has had a pretty easy run to the Sweet 16 having to only dispatch of 12-seed Charleston (W, 63-57) and 13-seed Furman (W, 75-52). Their coach is 63-year old Brian Dutcher who is in his sixth season as their head coach.
  • History: This will be the first meeting between these two teams.

Sweet 16 Schedule

AWAY HOME TIME CT TIME ET TV VENUE ANNOUNCERS
Thu, Mar 23
7 Michigan State 3 Kansas State 5:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. TBS New York, NY Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
8 Arkansas 4 Uconn 6:15 p.m. 7:15 p.m. CBS Las Vegas, NV Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
9 Florida Atlantic 4 Tennessee 8 p.m. 9 p.m. TBS New York, NY Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
3 Gonzaga 2 UCLA 8:45 p.m. 9:45 p.m. CBS Las Vegas, NV Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
Fri, Mar 24
5 San Diego State 1 Alabama 5:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. TBS Louisville, KY Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
5 Miami 1 Houston 6:15 p.m. 7:15 p.m. CBS Kansas City, MO Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
15 Princeton 6 Creighton 8 p.m. 9 p.m. TBS Louisville, KY Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
3 Xavier 2 Texas 8:45 p.m. 9:45 p.m. CBS Kansas City, MO Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

