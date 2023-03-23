WEDNESDAY: BAMA 12, UAB 0 - 5 Inning Run Rule

The Crimson Tide opened up a good ol’ fashioned can of whoop-ass on the Blazers including a nine run second inning. 13 singles, one round-tripper, two walks and a HBP produced 12 runs.

As the second batter of the bottom of the first inning, Kali Heivilin got the party started with a homer to right center.

Ally Shipman was 3 for 3. Heivilin, Bailey Dowling, and Kenleigh Cahalan all collected two hits each. Every Tide batter got a hit except for Jenna Johnson who reached on a fielder’s choice in her one at bat. No Bama player struck out.

In the circle, Alex Salter got a second straight start among Tide pitchers not named after a state. She had a perfect game going until she gave up a single with one out in the fifth. Salter was pretty good, but oddly enough only struck out one. It is very likely that this will embolden Bama coach Patrick Murphy to start her on Saturday.

UAB (13-16) is a bad team, but Bama did what a team of their stature should do against bad teams. And that is pummel them into submission. If there is a downside, it is that Alabama only had one extra base hit.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

There is nothing like an explosion of offense to help build confidence. The hope is that that confidence is not proceeded with an “over”. In the last few season, Bama fans have seen the Tide have a big game and then come back flat the next game. This weekend series will be an interesting scope into Murphy’s current abilities to inspire and lead his team.

Friday, March 24 at Tennessee 4 p.m. CT, Knoxville, TN - SECN+

Saturday, March 25 at Tennessee 4 p.m. CT Knoxville, TN - SEC Network

4 p.m. CT Knoxville, TN - SEC Network Sunday, March 26 at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. CT, Knoxville, TN - SECN+

