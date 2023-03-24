Bloodshot Moon R10:

Happy Friday, y’all. Let’s lay down our burdens down by the riverside and float on into the rocking sound waves of another R10. Y’all know what to do...

It’s a Drag by Tommy Stinson Can I Go On by Sleater-Kinney Far Away Eyes by The Rolling Stones Chico & Maria by Kevn Kinney Pale Blue Eyes by The Velvet Underground Johnny Appleseed by Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros Bejeweled by Taylor Swift Truth Hurts by Lizzo Dead End Justice by The Runaways Milkshake by Kelis