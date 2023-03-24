 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bloodshot Moon R10:

We’ll just all jump off...

By NiceLittleSaturday
/ new
Just another poor bastard...
Guitar World

Happy Friday, y’all. Let’s lay down our burdens down by the riverside and float on into the rocking sound waves of another R10. Y’all know what to do...

  1. It’s a Drag by Tommy Stinson
  2. Can I Go On by Sleater-Kinney
  3. Far Away Eyes by The Rolling Stones
  4. Chico & Maria by Kevn Kinney
  5. Pale Blue Eyes by The Velvet Underground
  6. Johnny Appleseed by Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros
  7. Bejeweled by Taylor Swift
  8. Truth Hurts by Lizzo
  9. Dead End Justice by The Runaways
  10. Milkshake by Kelis

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...