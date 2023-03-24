Sweet Sixteen Game Thread - #1 Alabama v #5 San Diego State

It’s just about game time as tip-off of the first South Regional Semifinal is just about underway! Your top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide will attempt to do what only one other team in school history has done, and that’s advance to the Regional Final - or Elite Eight - of the NCAA Tournament. History is truly at stake tonight. In their way is a gritty, veteran group that really likes to impose its physicality on the defensive end in 5th-seeded San Diego State. The Aztecs made it to this spot by defeating 12th-seeded Charleston and 13th-seeded Furman last weekend.

As far as injuries are concerned, Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney seem like they will be full go today. Miller has been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered during the SEC Tournament and Clowney rolled his ankle in the previous game against Maryland. I wouldn’t expect to see any minutes restriction for the Tide’s two lottery-picks.

The game will tip at 5:30 PM CDT and will be televised on TBS. Alabama is listed as a 7.5-point favorite tonight. Let’s go make some history, fellas!