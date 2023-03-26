NFL Draft 2023: Breaking down Alabama’s NFL Candidates with the Seahawker’s Podcast

With basketball season over, we only have A-Day and the NFL Draft left before we hit the summer doldrums in Alabama sports world. With that, though, one of my favorite times of each year is NFL Draft season when I get to do all kinds of crossover pieces with NFL websites and podcasts across the internet, as they’re ALL interested in the many players Nick Saban is sending to the league.

I mean, who doesn’t want a piece of that?

This time, I joined Brandan Schultz of the Seahawkers podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as Bryce Young’s similarity Russell Wilson, how awesome Brian Branch is in the slot, some 3-4 scheme minutiae, the chances of Will Anderson falling to #5, Jahmyr Gibbs having a shot at breaking Twitter, DB coach Karl Scott, and DJ Fluker’s reemergence as a hybrid samurai/body builder playing football.

Link is below. You can also find on Spotify or any other podcast app. Enjoy!