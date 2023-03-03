The Crimson Tide (11-3) returns to Rhoads for another round of home cooking.

UPDATED SCHEDULE

Friday, March 3 vs Robert Morris 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 4 vs Robert Morris 11 a.m. CT

Saturday, March 4 vs Longwood 1:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 5 vs Longwood 11:15 a.m. CT

Sunday, March 5 vs Mercer 1:45 p.m. CT

TV... ALLEGEDLY

All games should be streamed on SEC+. Check rolltide.com for links at game time.

WEDNESDAY

UA is still not posting video highlights because that would involve some effort. You’ll have to take my word that Montana Fouts (7-1) struck out 10 Southern Miss Eagles and gave up one hit while Jenna Johnson hit a three run homer. Bailey Dowling and Ashley Prange had RBI singles.

Prange also grounded into double play as Bama had six total hits. Kenleigh Cahalan committed her first career error.

USM is 12-2 but before you get too excited, they have a schedule that would make Jim Harbaugh blush. Alabama was their first Power opponent of the year. The Eagles best win is probably Tulsa who they split with.

ROBERT MORRIS

The Colonials are 4-5. RMU is hitting a weak .197 as a team with one round-tripper. Their pitching is decent with the top two hurlers having ERAs under 3.00. The defense is pretty stout with a .973 fielding percentage and only 7 errors.

LONGWOOD

At 8-6, the Lancers are the powerhouse of this group. LU’s top four hitters are pretty potent (combined .387, 9 2B, 2 HR, 31 RBI). Jaden Pone is hitting .479, has scored 11 runs and is 15 of 16 in stolen bases. Lauren Taylor hits .350 with 11 runs and 9 RBI. Lindsey Hay is at .457 with 7 RBI. As a team they average 4.9 RPG. However, team ERA is 4.19 and they average just over an error per game.

It should be noted, that the Lancers (no, they are not a dermatology school) did upset FSU earlier in the season by the score of 5-4. However, none of the runs came against Makenna Reid or Kathryn Sandercock, and two were unearned.

MERCER

The Bears (4-10) have played one Power team thus far and were thumped by South Carolina 11-1 at home. Brazil-native Rebeca Laudino is hitting .359 but is having a hard time finding a teammate to knock her in. The team ERA is an astronomical 8.14.

ALABAMA

Sadly, the SEC did not recognize Kenleigh Cahalan as Freshman of the Week for her dominating effort. She was 8 for 12 (.667), with 8 runs, 4 RBI, 3 2B, 2 HR, 5 BB, 1 SB. By the end of the week, they were just pitching around her. The award instead went to a Tennessee pitcher who threw all of ONE game for the week and won a 4-hit shutout against Clemson - who may just be a tad overrated.

Alabama (12-3) took another downward dip in the polls. After being 6/6/7/11 in the last polls, the Crimson Tide fall to 9/12/13/13.

A week ago, I mentioned “anything less than a clean sweep of the next 14 games will be disappointing.” The Tide is 4-1 so far.

