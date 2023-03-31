Brighter Than The Sun R10:

I need to get my story straight... but perhaps another day, eh, friends? Today is yet another glorious Friday, full of sound and fury, signifying some celebratory satisfaction and joy to the nth degree! So pull up a seat and have a listen. Better still, leave us your own sampling of soothing sonic revelry in the comments below. Tonight...we are young...
- We Are Young by Fun. (feat. Janelle Monàe)
- The Same Boy You’ve Always Known by The White Stripes
- Ain’t Gwine Whistle Dixie (Any Mo’) by Taj Mahal
- Volcano Girls by Veruca Salt
- The Flower and the Knife by Kevn Kinney
- 99.974 by tricot
- Know Your Rights by The Clash
- Back in the Day by Erykah Badu
- Fox On the Run by Sweet
- Finesse by Bruno Mars
Bonus: Save Me by Aimee Mann
Loading comments...