Printable SEC Basketball Tournament Bracket and Television Schedule

The slate is set!

Auburn beat the Vawls at home, with UT suddenly down their star point guard. Meanwhile, UK suffered some injuries, but bullied the Hogs. Florida without Castleton handled the rest. And that means now the schedule is set for the SEC Tournament.

Below is a printable bracket for you beautiful people.

We’ll break these down in Points in the Paint early next week, and have some more hoops miscellany for you. But, as you would wish, Alabama got a very favorable draw — No Auburn, Kentucky, or Arkansas until the Finals, and no UT until the semifinals. And whomever ‘Bama draws out of UF/MSU is a team that they have beaten already this season (3-0), with Mizzou (1-0) hanging out at the bottom of the bracket — who Alabama has also beaten, or the winner of Ole Miss / USC — who the Tide swept (3-0)

In fact, on ‘Bama’s side of the ledger here, the Tide went 7-1.

Sure, they also went 9-1 against the other half, but I think most people will concede that Aggie, Barn, Arkansas, Kentucky, and a red hot Vandy is a much tougher bracket. Whoever comes out of that bloodbath will have gone through some wars.

Tip Off Times, How To Watch:

Sad Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: USC / Ole Miss 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

USC / Ole Miss 6 p.m. (SEC Network) Game 2: Georgia / LSU 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

All times are in God’s Right and Proper Central Time Zone...which is literally the only good thing about Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference.

Thursday, March 9

Game 3: MSU / Florida, Noon (SEC Network)

MSU / Florida, Noon (SEC Network) Game 4: Tennessee / USC or Ole Miss, 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

Tennessee / USC or Ole Miss, 2 p.m. (SEC Network) Game 5 : Auburn / Arkansas, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

: Auburn / Arkansas, 6 p.m. (SEC Network) Game 6: Vanderbilt / UGA or LSU, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Mizzou, Alabama, A&M, and UK have double-byes and will not play until Friday’s Quarterfinals.

Friday, March 10

Quarterfinals

Game 7: Alabama / Game 3 winner, noon (ESPN)

Alabama / Game 3 winner, noon (ESPN) Game 8: Missouri / Game 4 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Missouri / Game 4 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN) Game 9: Texas A&M / Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Texas A&M / Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. (SEC Network) Game 10: Kentucky / Game 6 winner, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, March 11

Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner / Game 8 winner, noon (ESPN)

Game 7 winner / Game 8 winner, noon (ESPN) Game 12: Game 9 winner / Game 10 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, March 12

Championship Game

Game 13: Game 11 winner / Game 12 winner, noon (ESPN)

NCAA Tournament Selection show begins immediately following the remaining conference title games on Sunday.