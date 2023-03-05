Play Roll ‘Bama Roll’s NCAA Tournament Pick ‘Em

Another season is almost the books, and it’s time for America’s favorite March idyll — bracket pick ‘em.

The Pick’ Em this year is on Yahoo! Sports and uses progressive scoring, weighing later round picks heavier than early rounds. It keeps the game more interesting because a bad first round or two won’t necessarily doom you later down the road. There is also a small bonus for picking upsets, especially in the earlier rounds.

It’s kept a lot of our competition’s remarkably competitive, so no need to reinvent the wheel here.

Here is your invitation link:

https://tournament.fantasysports.yahoo.com/mens-basketball-bracket/group/13480/invitation?key=70ab352e6144d488

It’s a public group, so anyone can join (and send invites to others), no password required. The more the merrier!

Good luck and Roll Tide

