Brandon Miller, Alabama basketball clean up on SEC awards

Brandon Miller may have been snubbed as a Wooden Award finalist thanks to innuendo, but he led the way as Alabama cleaned up on SEC Postseason Awards.

Brandon was named both the SEC Freshman of the Year and the SEC Player of the Year after leading the conference in scoring at 19.6 per contest, on 40% three point shooting and 85% foul shooting, while adding 8 rebounds, a couple of assists, a block and a steal per game. He also played outstanding defense, and put the team on his shoulders in several games this season.

SEC Player of the Year & Freshman of the Year



Brandon Miller becomes the first SEC player since Anthony Davis to win both SEC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. #RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/oRdBPiU3cc — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) March 6, 2023

Jahvon Quinerly was awarded the Co-Sixth Man award alongside Antonio Reeves of Kentucky. Quinerly averaged 7.8 points and 3.7 assists in only 19 minutes of action and keyed quite a few second halves for the Tide, perhaps most notably the 17 point comeback against Auburn in which he dropped a critical 24 points.

Joining Miller on the All-SEC team is Mark Sears, who earned a second team nod with his 13 points per game, tough defense and robust shooting line. Both Noah Clowney and Jaden Bradley joined Brandon on the SEC All-Freshman squad, both key contributors to this 16-2 season in conference play.

Nate Oats continues to blaze trails in Tuscaloosa. Here’s hoping there is some team hardware yet to come.

Roll Tide.