Football Roster Update: All the weight changes on Alabama’s new roster

Yesterday, Alabama updated their roster on Rolltide.com with a lot of new weights for all the players on the roster. While many guys just moved up or down a few pounds, I noted a list below of everyone that I thought made significant enough changes to warrant a mention:
QB
Jalen Milroe - 212 to 220
Eli Holstein - 222 to 237
Man, Eli Holstein is one big dude! Jalen Milroe has also put on some size. With his combination of size and speed, he’s basically the equivalent NFL Draft prospect to Florida’s Anthony Richardson, who has a similar amount of collegiate success as a starter.
RB
Jam Miller - 201 to 211
On top of shortening his name from Jamarion to Jam (cool!), Miller also bulked up a bit to make sure he is indistinguishable in size from Jase McClellelan and Roydell Williams, who are now all 211, 212, and 214.
WR
Isaiah Bond - 175 to 183
Shazz Preston 190 to 202
Kendrick Law - 193 to 201
Kobe Prentice - 171 to 182
Jaren Hamilton - 188 to 200
Quite a bit of size increases from the freshmen from last season here. Bond and Prentice desperately needed the extra weight to get over that 180 mark, and Preston and Law are bulking up to become some real loads. Jaren Hamilton also showed up from high school a good bit heavier than expected. If he maintains his track speed at the increased size, he might be a factor sooner than expected.
TE
Amari Niblack - 225 to 233
Elijah Brown - 238 to 250
CJ Dippre - 245 to 257
Ty Lockwood - 225 to 234
Again, lots of size increases here from younger players. Guys gotta block!
OL
Seth McLaughlin - 295 to 301
Elijah Pritchett - 300 to 312
J.C. Latham - 326 to 335
Terrence Ferguson - 300 to 318
Jaeden Roberts - 302 to 316
Olaus Alinen - 316 to 325
Wilkin Formby - 295 to 320
Kadyn Proctor - 330 to 354
It looks like getting bigger at OL was a point of emphasis for the Tide this offseason. Eric Wolford definitely has a type. Terrence Ferguson and Elijah Pritchett are going to make bids to become starters and made double-digit increases, as did Jaeden Roberts. Even J.C. Latham bumped up nearly 10 pounds.
And for the freshmen coming in? Kadyn Proctor and Wilkin Formby both put on 25(!) pounds. In particular, I thought Formby’s biggest issue was his lighter weight, so this is encouraging.
DL
Anquin Barnes - 305 to 314
Jaheim Oatis - 370 to 328
Hunter Osborne - 260 to 275
Jordan Renaud - 245 to 261
James Smith - 310 to 295
Check out Jaheim Oatis! Nearly 50 pounds dropped since last year. If he can maintain 90% of his strength while adding speed and conditioning to his game, he could well be a superstar player next year.
We also saw some bulking up from the smaller incoming freshmen, and a little bit of a weight loss from 5-star James Smith, who must be looking at focusing on DE rather than nose tackle.
LB
Jihaad Campbell - 225 to 230
Deontae Lawson - 225 to 230
Q Robinson - 224 to 231
Jeremiah Alexander - 258 to 249
Chris Braswell - 240 to 255
Justin Jefferson - 215 to 225
Qua Russaw - 230 to 242
For the most part, we saw all of the inside linebackers trying to get to that 230-235 pound range.
Then at edge, Chris Braswell is looking to be someone that can play in standard downs, rather than just passing situations by bulking up 15 pounds.
DB
Kool-Aid McKinstry - 188 to 195
Terrion Arnold - 188 to 196
DeVonta Smith - 185 to 194
Malachi Moore - 190 to 198
Caleb Downs - 195 to 203
Dezz Ricks - 170 to 182
Again, general increases across the board. Alabama is looking to get bigger and hit harder in the secondary.
Special Teams
P James Burnip - 211 to 220
Nice! Not sure if it helps with punting, but 220 is definitely pretty intimidating for a specialist.
Loading comments...