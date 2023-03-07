Football Roster Update: All the weight changes on Alabama’s new roster

Yesterday, Alabama updated their roster on Rolltide.com with a lot of new weights for all the players on the roster. While many guys just moved up or down a few pounds, I noted a list below of everyone that I thought made significant enough changes to warrant a mention:

QB

Jalen Milroe - 212 to 220

Eli Holstein - 222 to 237

Man, Eli Holstein is one big dude! Jalen Milroe has also put on some size. With his combination of size and speed, he’s basically the equivalent NFL Draft prospect to Florida’s Anthony Richardson, who has a similar amount of collegiate success as a starter.

RB

Jam Miller - 201 to 211

On top of shortening his name from Jamarion to Jam (cool!), Miller also bulked up a bit to make sure he is indistinguishable in size from Jase McClellelan and Roydell Williams, who are now all 211, 212, and 214.

WR

Isaiah Bond - 175 to 183

Shazz Preston 190 to 202

Kendrick Law - 193 to 201

Kobe Prentice - 171 to 182

Jaren Hamilton - 188 to 200

Quite a bit of size increases from the freshmen from last season here. Bond and Prentice desperately needed the extra weight to get over that 180 mark, and Preston and Law are bulking up to become some real loads. Jaren Hamilton also showed up from high school a good bit heavier than expected. If he maintains his track speed at the increased size, he might be a factor sooner than expected.

TE

Amari Niblack - 225 to 233

Elijah Brown - 238 to 250

CJ Dippre - 245 to 257

Ty Lockwood - 225 to 234

Again, lots of size increases here from younger players. Guys gotta block!

OL

Seth McLaughlin - 295 to 301

Elijah Pritchett - 300 to 312

J.C. Latham - 326 to 335

Terrence Ferguson - 300 to 318

Jaeden Roberts - 302 to 316

Olaus Alinen - 316 to 325

Wilkin Formby - 295 to 320

Kadyn Proctor - 330 to 354

It looks like getting bigger at OL was a point of emphasis for the Tide this offseason. Eric Wolford definitely has a type. Terrence Ferguson and Elijah Pritchett are going to make bids to become starters and made double-digit increases, as did Jaeden Roberts. Even J.C. Latham bumped up nearly 10 pounds.

And for the freshmen coming in? Kadyn Proctor and Wilkin Formby both put on 25(!) pounds. In particular, I thought Formby’s biggest issue was his lighter weight, so this is encouraging.

DL

Anquin Barnes - 305 to 314

Jaheim Oatis - 370 to 328

Hunter Osborne - 260 to 275

Jordan Renaud - 245 to 261

James Smith - 310 to 295

Check out Jaheim Oatis! Nearly 50 pounds dropped since last year. If he can maintain 90% of his strength while adding speed and conditioning to his game, he could well be a superstar player next year.

We also saw some bulking up from the smaller incoming freshmen, and a little bit of a weight loss from 5-star James Smith, who must be looking at focusing on DE rather than nose tackle.

LB

Jihaad Campbell - 225 to 230

Deontae Lawson - 225 to 230

Q Robinson - 224 to 231

Jeremiah Alexander - 258 to 249

Chris Braswell - 240 to 255

Justin Jefferson - 215 to 225

Qua Russaw - 230 to 242

For the most part, we saw all of the inside linebackers trying to get to that 230-235 pound range.

Then at edge, Chris Braswell is looking to be someone that can play in standard downs, rather than just passing situations by bulking up 15 pounds.

DB

Kool-Aid McKinstry - 188 to 195

Terrion Arnold - 188 to 196

DeVonta Smith - 185 to 194

Malachi Moore - 190 to 198

Caleb Downs - 195 to 203

Dezz Ricks - 170 to 182

Again, general increases across the board. Alabama is looking to get bigger and hit harder in the secondary.

Special Teams

P James Burnip - 211 to 220

Nice! Not sure if it helps with punting, but 220 is definitely pretty intimidating for a specialist.