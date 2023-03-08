SEC Basketball Tournament Open Thread: Sad Wednesday

What a world.

Just a year ago, the LSU Tigers were making some strong f’n offers and funneling pay-for-play cash through children’s charities. This year? They’re the SEC’s lot lizards, giving it away in Pilot stations across the south.

If any team deserves Sad Wednesday, it’s this one. Their opponent is also playing for a postseason bid. Womp. Womp.

Georgia and South Carolina still suck, but it’s a more dangerous sort of suck. The Dawgs have been respectable, and may just earn a late NIT bid, but they really have to get another win. UGA is in freefall, now losers of five straight.

USCe is playing a lot better of late than UGA, and the offense is especially pesky. But their only chance for postseasons of any sort is by going on an improbable four-game winning streak. Is spoiler enough motivation for the ‘Cocks? They probably get second-worst team in the conference, even if not by record: the Ole Miss Rebels. So they have a nice moment ahead, at least.

And Ole Miss. This is usually a non-descript program at the best of times. 2023 is not one of those times. It’s average-to-bad just about every way you slice it, from talent to the sidelines. LSU may be worse, but Ole Miss probably has the worst long-term trajectory.

Come mock the losers!

It’s Sad Wednesday!

Game 1: USC / Ole Miss 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

USC / Ole Miss 6 p.m. (SEC Network) Game 2: Georgia / LSU 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

