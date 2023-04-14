 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What People Sayin' R10:

You’re gonna let your hair hang down...

By NiceLittleSaturday
Is that the way it oughta stay?
PowerPop

I don’t know how I’m gonna tell you... anything I haven’t told you before, so let’s skip the formalities this week and dive right into the music. That’s the way it oughta be...

  1. That’s the Way by Led Zeppelin
  2. Freeze by Models
  3. Noise Pollution by Portugal. The Man (feat. Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Zoe Manville)
  4. Good Guys and Bad Guys by Camper Van Beethoven
  5. The Richest Man in Babylon by Thievery Corporation
  6. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground by The White Stripes
  7. Indian Summer Sky by U2
  8. Second Guessing by R.E.M.
  9. Take It All Back 2.0 by Judah & The Lion
  10. LA night by Jessy Wilson

Bonus: Is You Is Or Is You Ain’t My Baby? by Dinah Washington

