What People Sayin’ R10:

I don’t know how I’m gonna tell you... anything I haven’t told you before, so let’s skip the formalities this week and dive right into the music. That’s the way it oughta be...

That’s the Way by Led Zeppelin Freeze by Models Noise Pollution by Portugal. The Man (feat. Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Zoe Manville) Good Guys and Bad Guys by Camper Van Beethoven The Richest Man in Babylon by Thievery Corporation Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground by The White Stripes Indian Summer Sky by U2 Second Guessing by R.E.M. Take It All Back 2.0 by Judah & The Lion LA night by Jessy Wilson

Bonus: Is You Is Or Is You Ain’t My Baby? by Dinah Washington