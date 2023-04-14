What People Sayin’ R10:

I don’t know how I’m gonna tell you... anything I haven’t told you before, so let’s skip the formalities this week and dive right into the music. That’s the way it oughta be...
- That’s the Way by Led Zeppelin
- Freeze by Models
- Noise Pollution by Portugal. The Man (feat. Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Zoe Manville)
- Good Guys and Bad Guys by Camper Van Beethoven
- The Richest Man in Babylon by Thievery Corporation
- Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground by The White Stripes
- Indian Summer Sky by U2
- Second Guessing by R.E.M.
- Take It All Back 2.0 by Judah & The Lion
- LA night by Jessy Wilson
Bonus: Is You Is Or Is You Ain’t My Baby? by Dinah Washington
