As recruiting begins to heat up again, Alabama picked up the fifth commitment to their 2024 class this past weekend. 4-star wide receiver Rico Scott of Harrisburg, PA made his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Sunday after an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa Thursday through Saturday.

Nick Saban has had an eye on Scott for quite awhile now. The 6’0”/185 lbs. prospect earned an offer from the Crimson Tide after taking part in Alabama’s camp last June. At that camp, he was timed at 4.43 in the 40-yard dash - the fastest of all receivers at that camp.

Scott caught 66 passes for 1,184 yards and 18 touchdowns during his junior season. If you are good with mathings, you’ll know that that is just under 18 yards per reception. He averaged 33.5 yards on six kickoff returns and 19.0 yards on two punt returns.

Crootin’ insider extraordinaire Andrew Bone stated that Scott reminded him of John Metchie.



Offensive line coach Eric Wolford and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins are credited with his recruitment.

Scott’s final six were Alabama, Penn State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee, and Colorado. He has stated that he is shutting down plans for any visits elsewhere at this point.

#RollTide #NSD24



