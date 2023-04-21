 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brand New Dances R10:

Oh, isn’t it wild?

By NiceLittleSaturday
/ new
They’re something to see...
Reddit

We see people, brand new people... and several familiar faces at this week’s R10. I hope you enjoy something from this week’s mix as I eagerly await scrolling through whatever random selections you choose to share with us in the comment section. We’re what’s happening...

  1. Nightclubbing by Iggy Pop
  2. I Love You So by The Walters
  3. Anything Can Happen by Cody ChesnuTT
  4. Rattlesnakes by Lloyd Cole & The Commotions
  5. Tired of Being Alone by Al Green
  6. The Spirit of Jazz by The Gaslight Anthem
  7. Fame by David Bowie
  8. Lazaretto by Jack White
  9. family ties by Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
  10. You Might Think by The Cars

Bonus: Chemical Warfare by Dead Kennedys

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...