Brand New Dances R10:

We see people, brand new people... and several familiar faces at this week’s R10. I hope you enjoy something from this week’s mix as I eagerly await scrolling through whatever random selections you choose to share with us in the comment section. We’re what’s happening...
- Nightclubbing by Iggy Pop
- I Love You So by The Walters
- Anything Can Happen by Cody ChesnuTT
- Rattlesnakes by Lloyd Cole & The Commotions
- Tired of Being Alone by Al Green
- The Spirit of Jazz by The Gaslight Anthem
- Fame by David Bowie
- Lazaretto by Jack White
- family ties by Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
- You Might Think by The Cars
Bonus: Chemical Warfare by Dead Kennedys
