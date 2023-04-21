Alabama picks up their sixth commitment and second one this week for the Class of 2024. Linebacker Cayden Jones made his announcement Friday afternoon at his high school in Arden, NC. The 6’4”/250-pounder is rated 4-stars and #155 overall in the 247sports composite.

The moment that 4⭐️ LB Cayden Jones announced his commitment to #Alabama.



He spoke with @bamainsider in depth about why the Crimson Tide came out on top.



“The standard at Alabama is excellent.”



➡️ https://t.co/JnesYrpIph #RollTide pic.twitter.com/f9NsrvezOy — Joseph Hastings (@JosephAHastings) April 21, 2023

Jones arrived in Tuscaloosa in January for Junior Day and left with an offer in hand. He returned to campus last weekend in an unofficial capacity and was sold on joining the Crimson Tide nation.



Jones is a great athlete with some amazing speed (see above) and versatility. He played safety until last season’s move to linebacker. The Alabama staff expect to see Jones again in a June camp to get a better idea of what position he might play. As an adaptable athlete, they are considering him for anywhere from the Money position (sixth DB in the dime packages) to Mike to even Jack linebacker. It doesn’t matter at this point. Just get the man signed!

Last season, Jones had 50 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery. On defense, he plays all over the place. Hand in the dirt, in the middle, pass coverage, he does it all. He has a nose for the ball and is a solid tackler in space. Jones also returns kicks for his teams. He scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.

Alabama tight ends coach Joe Cox with assistance from new inside linebackers coach Robert Bala are credited with his recruitment.

Asked about Bala, Jones remarked to BamaInsider last week, “I really liked him. I loved his energy. He’s a high-energy guy. He seems like he loves football. On the field, it seems like he’s doing his job and working the guys hard. Also, in the meetings, he’s very smart and knows what he’s talking about. Very knowledgeable.”

Jones chose Alabama over home-state North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Southern Cal.

#RollTide #NSD24



