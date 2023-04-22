Alabama Crimson Tide Football A-Day “Victory” Thread

For the first time since 2016, Alabama entered the spring with a true QB competition on it’s hands, so almost all of the focus this year was on the performances of Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. And, for whatever it’s worth, Simpson led his White team to 30 points, which is the second-best offensive scoring output in an A-Day in Nick Saban’s tenure (Mac Jones got 31 points as a backup in 2019 when he torched the second team defense.)
Milroe, on the other hand, led the way 245 passing yards and a 35 yard rushing TD, but he also took 7 sacks and threw a couple of bad interceptions. Of course, he was also trying to throw against Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold, who both looked near-impossible for any of the receivers to shake. So take from all of that what you will.
In any case, 51 total points is the most scoring we’ve seen in an A-day game under Saban. So maybe Tommy Rees’s new offense proved it can score a lot of points? Or maybe Kevin Steele’s defense is just bad? That’s the fun of scrimmages, nothing good can happen without it being equally bad for the opposite side of the ball.
With the game a 1-score affair most of the way through, Simpson nailed a deep bomb to Jermaine Burton in the final 5 minutes and freshman RB Justice Haynes capped it off with a short yardage TD run to give the white team a 16-point lead. Milroe did lead one final scoring drive capped off by four straight explosive catches from JUCO WR Malik Benson, but the game was over at that point.
We’ll be along later with more in-depth analysis pieces on both the offense and defense, but for now, here’s some stats for you:
Final score: White 30 - Crimson 21
QBs
Jalen Milroe: 245 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 interceptions, 20 rushing yards, 1 TD
Ty Simpson: 155 passing yards, 1 interception
Dylan Lonergan: 79 passing yards, 1 TD
Eli Holstein: 61 passing yards, 1 interception
RBs
Jase McClellan: 37 yards, 5.3 per carry
Roydell Williams: 23 yards, 5.8 per carry (plus 20 receiving yards)
Justice Haynes: 27 yards, 2.4 yards per carry, two goal line TDs, 40 receiving yards and a TD
Jam Miller: 23 yards, 2.9 per carry
WRs/TEs
Malik Benson: 5 catches for 70 yards and a TD
Kendrick Law: 2 catches for 63 yards
Jermaine Burton: 2 catches for 66 yards
Kobe Prentice: 3 catches for 27 yards
Ja’Corey Brooks: 2 catches for 52 yards
Emmanual Henderson: 2 catches for 32 yards and a TD
Jalen Hale: 3 catches for 27 yards
Miles Ketselman: 3 catches for 36 yards
Amari Niblack: 3 catches for 12 yards
Danny Lewis Jr.: 4 catches for 30 yards.
Defensive standouts
Malachi Moore: 9 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 pass defended
Caleb Downs: 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 intercption
Kool-Aid McKinstry: 2 passes defended
Keanue Koht: 5 tackles, 2 sacks
Jake Pope: 10 tackles, 1 sack, 2 passes defended.
Kendrick Blackshire: 8 tackles, 1 sack
Jeremiah Alexander: 1 sack, 1 TFL
Earl Little: 1 amazing diving interception
Dezz Ricks: 4 passes defended
