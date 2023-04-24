2023 NFL Draft Preview: Jordan Battle

After nabbing an interception in game 1 and then showing up in the starting lineup in game 2 as a true freshman back in 2019, Jordan Battle quickly became a name that Alabama fans would get used to seeing for the next four years.

He was a constant rotational piece for a year before taking over as a full time safety in year two— a year in which he won a National Championship. For the next three seasons, Battle was as solid, consistent, and assignment sound as anyone could ever ask from a player.

His junior year saw him rack up 84 tackles, 3 interceptions and 6 passes defended on his way to earning multiple All-American accolades. Despite mostly being considered a pro-ready prospect, Battle returned for his senior season, again picking up a couple of 2nd and 3rd team All-American awards, as well as being named a permanent team captain.

As an NFL prospect, Battle is a guy that GMs will want to draft for his solid tackling, assignment sound football, work ethic, leadership, and just general consistency. You’ll always know what you’re going to get with Battle. Plus, he’s built like a tank for a safety and is always going to be involved in the run game.

In pass coverage, he’s consistently displayed good ball skills and great zone coverage instincts.

The major knock on Battle is his lack of speed, as the 4.56 forty yard dash is just OK for a safety.

I’ve seen him mocked to go as high as the second round, and I think could fall as far as the 4th. At very worst, he can be a great special teams and locker room guy. At best, he can be a solid, if unspectacular, starting safety and a stabilizing leader in the secondary for a team.