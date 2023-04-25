They’re Back! Tide Gymnastics will unexpectedly return four Super Seniors in 2024

Last week, in our season review of the 2023 Alabama Gym season, we noted that 2022 had gotten off to a bumpy beginning: Tide star Luisa Blanco was in a boot; second-highest all-arounder Makarri Doggette was injured for a third of the year; new staff etc.

However, once everyone was healthy, and rotations established, the stellar senior class — joined by freshmen phenom Gabby Gladieux —led the way to some mostly impressive scoring in the second half the season.

Our prognosis for the 2024 season was that much would depend on the status of those four starters: Luisa, Makarri, floor specialist Mati Waligora, and versatile Ella Burgess.

Wonder no longer: Not only will Gladieux be back, and not only does the Tide welcome the nation’s No. 1 recruit, but next season Alabama won’t have one or two of those veterans returning to the lineup.

Alabama will have all four of the ladies; linchpins of a suddenly very deep, very veteran squad.

This is tremendously impactful. While Alabama likely won’t be the preseason favorite in the SEC, their return instantly puts ‘Bama in that discussion. Much will be expected in their Super Senior year, and they are poised to deliver.

Coach Ashley — and Tide fans — could not have asked for a better offseason surprise.

